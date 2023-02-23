Hogwarts Legacy DLC plans could be revealed after last-gen launch, hints one dev

Hogwarts Legacy DLC hasn't been revealed yet, but that could only be because the game still isn't available on PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

Last week, we reported on comments from Hogwarts Legacy game director Alan Tew that there are "no current plans" for DLC, which drew a disappointed but not entirely hopeless reaction from the community. Now, another Hogwarts Legacy developer has chimed in to clarify that, as it seems, there's still a chance DLC plans will be revealed at some point after the game's launch on the aforementioned last-gen consoles.

"A better way to frame Alan's response to the DLC question, is to remember that we've only launched on half of our SKUs so far," said story tech Eric Brown in a tweet (opens in new tab). "There are people out there who still don't have a game in their hands yet, and we don't want to short-change those folks."

Of course, this still doesn't confirm Hogwarts Legacy DLC is happening, but it does look like the betting odds have improved since our initial reporting last week. After all, it's hard to imagine why Brown would feel the need to clarify anything if he didn't know something we don't. Still, it's entirely possible there actually aren't any plans to reveal and it's just something the developers are planning to reconsider once the game has launched on all platforms.

Speaking of which, Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on PS4 and Xbox One on April 4, and on Switch a few months later on July 25.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.