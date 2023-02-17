Hogwarts Legacy studio has "no current plans" for DLC

Hogwarts Legacy probably isn't getting DLC any time soon, says developer Avalanche Software.

Despite its undeniable commercial success - the game was the biggest non-Call of Duty or FIFA launch since Red Dead Redemption 2 - Avalanche says it has "no current plans" to release DLC for the game.

Speaking to IGN (opens in new tab), Hogwarts Legacy game director Alan Tew heavily said ensuring a successful launch has meant the developers don't have time to think about DLC.

"We've been really heads down bringing [Hogwarts Legacy] to life," said Tew, "so at the moment there are no current plans for DLC."

Of course, Tew is deliberately leaving open the possibility of post-launch expansion plans, but the fact that he isn't able to confirm anything at this stage means any potential DLC is going to be a long ways off, if it ever surfaces at all.

That said, if you read GamesRadar's Hogwarts Legacy review, you'll know there's already more than enough to keep fans busy. In fact, our own Josh West reckons its biggest fault is that there's too much going on.

"If Avalanche can be accused of anything, it's that the studio has tried to do too much all at once," he writes. "Something was always going to give – between the massive open world, the messy RPG economy, exciting action combat, and adventure story that wants to cast you as a hero with homework due on Monday. But you can see a world in which a sequel sands down some of the rougher edges, and settles into a finer balance between the demands of an interactive experience and the lore of the wizarding world."

