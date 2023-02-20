Hogwarts Legacy fans still hopeful for DLC despite dev having "no current plans"

Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software recently announced that it has "no current plans" to release DLC, much to the disappointment of fans hoping to spend more time in the wizarding world.

Reacting to the news over on the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit (opens in new tab), one fan describes it as a "major missed opportunity," adding, "I don't remember the last time a game hooked me the way HL did, and it's not a world I'm ready to let go of, was really hoping for DLC."

Another writes "I think because of how complete it was and how awesome it's been, people are just gonna want more. I've 100%'d the game and have nothing left to do, and I just want more of this world because of how good it was. Hope they change the plans in the future." Also feeling that there are more adventures to be had in Hogwarts, a third fan comments "It's a really cool world. But the game has sooo much more potential, kinda sad."

Given the success of Hogwarts Legacy – it was the biggest non-CoD or FIFA launch since Red Dead Redemption 2 – and the fact that game director Alan Tew specified that are no current plans for DLC "at the moment," some players are hopeful that extra content will be added to the game further down the line.

"I would be shocked if they don't come out with DLC after these sales," says Saltwater_Heart. An equally optimistic oliviahope1992 writes, "I'm sure they will. Just because they haven't yet, doesn't mean they won't." Elsewhere, user woljifjefto confidently claims "we're 100% going to get more."

Meanwhile, others are choosing not to get their hopes up, as it's rare for a studio not to have plans for DLC in mind long before a game launches. Hogwarts Legacy player TinyKee writes that "The reality of development is that DLC would have had to be planned from the get-go, to start from 0 and make it now would mean a minimum of a year at *absolute best* to get a DLC turnaround."

Then there are those who welcome the move and see it as an opportunity for Avalanche to start working on a second Hogwarts Legacy game. "I would rather they moved onto making a sequel than DLC," comments SirCietea. The feeling is mutual with CheddaTaco, who writes "Honestly don't have much issue with that. Take the feedback from the game, and use it towards building the sequel. Would rather see them get started working on the sequel (after a well-deserved break, of course) rather than making DLC first and then starting a sequel after that."

While we may not be getting DLC anytime soon, if at all, we can always count on modders for a healthy supply of fresh content. Currently, the team behind the Skyrim Together mod are working on a Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer mod that could arrive as early as next month.

