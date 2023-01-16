Highly anticipated zombie MMO The Day Before is finally getting more gameplay footage, just six weeks from launch

The developer of the upcoming zombie MMO The Day Before has revealed that a proper look at its gameplay is on the way, despite the game releasing in just six weeks' time.

As shared by YouTuber Skill Up on Twitter, The Day Before's developer Fntastic has told fans via Discord that "raw gameplay footage" of the upcoming open-world MMO will be released sometime this month. The post says: "This month, we will be releasing raw gameplay footage, as per the numerous requests received from our community."

The post continues: "This footage will showcase a majority of the features and gameplay elements requested by our community and will provide a clear glimpse into the current state of development for The Day Before." This hasn't done very much to ease fans' anxieties about the project though, as this will be one of the first times we've had a proper look at gameplay, despite it being due to release on March 1, 2023 - that's in just six weeks' time.

Fntastic making it sound like they're doing us a special favor by releasing actual gameplay of their videogame (the game releases in 6 weeks). pic.twitter.com/cHDlb0TGauJanuary 15, 2023 See more

This news follows another trailer for the game - which was released less than two weeks ago - that showed off The Day Before's impressive ray-tracing capabilities but little to no gameplay. All the uncertainty surrounding the game, as demonstrated in the game's subreddit (opens in new tab), has led many to believe that the game will either be delayed for a second time (the first delay was due to a switch to Unreal Engine 5) or that its developers won't be able to deliver the game it promised back in early 2021.

Excitement surrounding The Day Before has remained fairly high since the game was revealed around a year ago. Described as The Division meets The Last of Us , The Day Before has managed to secure a top spot in Steam's most wishlisted list for the majority of that time, however, has been knocked down a spot or two by the likes of Stray and Hogwarts Legacy . This probably wasn't helped when it was revealed that Fntastic was looking for "volunteers" to help with the game's development .