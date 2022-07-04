Stray is now Steam’s most wishlisted game, knocking The Day Before to second place

Upcoming kitty game Stray is now Steam’s most wishlisted game, knocking zombie MMO The Day Before down a spot following development backlash.

As spotted by PCGamesN (opens in new tab) , Stray is now sitting on top of Steam’s top wishlisted games (opens in new tab) list. The cyberpunk adventure game is due to release in just two weeks' time and it looks like fans of games starring cat protagonists are gearing up for Stray’s release on July 19, 2022.

Cats aside, there’s another key reason why Stray may have overtaken The Day Before on Steam’s chart. Just last week it was revealed that developer Fntastic was asking for "vounteers" to work on the open-world game in exchange for things such as "participation certificates and free codes." Speaking of The Day Before, it was recently delayed until 2023 due to a shift to Unreal Engine 5.

The rest of the games on Steam’s top wishlisted games are pretty predictable. In third place, we’ve got Hollow Knight: Silksong which is so highly anticipated by the game’s fanbase, especially after it finally made another public appearance during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase 2022. After Hollow Knight, we’ve got the likes of Starfield , Bethesda’s next big RPG, and Stalker 2, which was unfortunately recently delayed to 2023 as well.

We recently got the chance to attend a Stray preview where it was described as "a gamified love letter to cats." If you didn’t know, the upcoming Annapurna Interactive title lets players take on the role of a little orange tabby as it navigates a cyberpunk world populated with robot residents. Not much is known about Stray’s story yet but expect some platforming, puzzles, and a lot of cute cat mannerisms.