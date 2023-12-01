Hideo Kojima is just as hyped about the Mad Max prequel Furiosa as we are

We’re here for Hideo Kojima’s enthusiasm for Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa. The gaming legend behind everything from Metal Gear to Death Stranding is a big fan of George Miller’s franchise.

When the new trailer for the Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy movie was released online, Kojima made his excitement very clear on Twitter. Reacting to the first clip, he wrote: "It’s finally here!!!!! Gave me an energy! My GOD, thank you." Then he later followed his tweet up with the admission, "I’ve watched 10 times already!" and showed himself listening to the Fury Road soundtrack.

The first trailer for the new movie sets up an epic movie that takes place in the post-apocalyptic Mad Max universe. Taylor-Joy plays a younger version of Furiosa – played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road – who is taken from her home by the Warlord Dementus (Hemsworth). Furiosa is then set on a difficult path to plot her way back home through the wasteland.

From what we’ve seen so far, it looks pretty impressive and completely in keeping with Miller’s Mad Max universe. Alongside Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy, the confirmed cast includes Tom Burke, Alyla Browne, and Nathan Jones.

Taylor-Joy previously told Total Film about the upcoming prequel: "The main thing that George and I spoke about was that Fury Road is a road movie. You know, it takes place over, I think, three days: getting somewhere, and then turning around, and coming back. And this is an epic. This takes place over a long period of time, and you kind of get to know [Furiosa] better in that way." Elsewhere, Hemsworth also gave a perfect tease for his villain at CCXP, and it sounds amazing.

Furiosa will release in theaters on May 24, 2024. For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to movie release dates.