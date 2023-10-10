Hey, why we aren't making more of a fuss about this ridiculous Prime Day Lego deal?

I've been covering sales events for quite a while now, and frankly, this might be the best Prime Day Lego deal I've seen in a long time.

As a part of Amazon's 'Big Deal Days,' the enormous Hulkbuster collector set has been slashed by a faintly absurd $250, bringing it down to its lowest-ever price by quite a wide margin. Around $75 less than the previous record, in fact, and a full $136 below the kit's average price. That's surprisingly good, and I'm not sure I've seen any Prime Day Lego deals that can match it.

Luckily, it's cool enough that it can live up to that claim. This 4,049-piece set is an absolute monster in terms of size and detail, so makes quite the statement piece.

Oh, and don't be too down if your budget can't stretch that far - the much cheaper Hulkbuster: Battle of Wakanda is also enjoying a hefty price cut at Amazon that brings it down to $39.99 instead of almost $50.

Lego Hulkbuster | $549.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - That's an absolutely ludicrous saving, and it's easily the kit's best price. As in, ever. It's also the cheapest the set has been by around $75.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for a more involved build

✅ You want a Marvel-lous centerpiece



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't want a massive display piece

❌ You're happy with the smaller version



Price check:

💲 Walmart $450

💲 Best Buy $549.99



Lego Hulkbuster: Battle of Wakanda | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Here's another lowest-ever price, though this one's on a much cheaper version of the Hulkbuster. It's a return to a previous Prime Day price, too.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a small but cool Marvel collectible

✅ Your budget won't stretch to the big version



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want the larger model

❌ You want an Iron Man minifigure



Price check:

💲 Walmart $39.99

💲 Best Buy $39.99



Although that's still a large bill, it's worth stressing that we rarely - if ever - see such enormous discounts on premium collector sets such as the Lego Hulkbuster. We can't imagine it'll drop any further in time for Black Friday either, so this may be your best chance if you've had an eye on this kit.

Naturally, this isn't the only Prime Day offer worth watching out for. You can see the best reductions below, including the latest Prime Day gaming deals.

