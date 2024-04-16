I've waited over a decade for the Star Wars Lego sets coming May 4

The lineup of Lego Star Wars sets for May 4 (e.g. Star Wars Day) has been revealed, and it includes kits I have waited years to get my hands on.

While the new TIE Interceptor is fabulous and gives me fond flashbacks to Rogue Squadron on the N64, it's the Phantom Menace kits that take the biscuit so far as I'm concerned. It's been a long time since we got podrace Lego Star Wars sets, and now a diorama version of that iconic scene is on its way. Unlike the last set we got in 2011 (and the one before that a decade earlier in 1999), this one features the rocky Mos Espa environment for them to fly through and actually floating cockpits. Until now, podracers always had clear or beige bricks connecting the pod to the twin engines.

Naturally, this is glossing over the many other new kits launching for May 4, and some of these could give the best Lego Star Wars sets a run for their money, so I've given you the lowdown of them all below. Want to skip ahead? You can find each one at the official Lego store, and while most are available from May 1, you can get the aforementioned TIE Interceptor on that day too if you're a member of the free Lego Insider program. (Everyone else will have to wait until May 4.)

Lego TIE Interceptor

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $229.99 / £199.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 1,931 Minifigures 1 Product number 75382 Release date May 4 (May 1 for Lego Insiders)

The latest kit to be revealed for May 4 is this recreation of the starfighter first seen in Return of the Jedi. It returning for the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars is nothing but fitting; a TIE Interceptor was part of that first wave of Ultimate Collector Series sets in 2000, just a few months into the range's lifespan.

Comprising almost 2,000 pieces and measuring at 16in (40cm) long, the Lego TIE Interceptor is a for-adults kit designed to be put on display as opposed to the smaller, cheaper playset version as seen in the Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs TIE Interceptor kit.

A benefit of that bigger design is the fact you can cram more detail inside, and Lego's done that with a cockpit containing the instruments and greebles seen in the movies – including a targeting computer showing a pesky Rebel X-Wing.

You'll be able to pre-order the Lego TIE Interceptor shortly via the official Lego store.

Mos Espa Podrace Diorama

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $79.99 / £69.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 718 Minifigures None Product number 75380 Release date May 1

The latest of the Star Wars dioramas (which I'd argue are some of the best Lego sets for fans who want a cool nod to the franchise without going overboard) is this throwback to The Phantom Menace. Depicting Anakin hot on the heels of rival Sebulba as they tear through the canyons around Mos Espa, it's a dynamic piece that won't take up much room but still makes a statement in terms of cool-factor.

Namely, the way the podracers are attached to the base makes it look as though the pods are actually floating behind those engines – just like in the movies. Before now, they always had to be attached via clear bricks or, in the case of the 1999 original, beige ones that ruined the illusion a little.

As with the other dioramas, this one comes with a quote from the movie on the front of its base. In this instance, Qui-Gon Jinn's advice to Anakin just before the race ("Remember, concentrate on the moment. Feel. Don't think. Use your instincts").

It's not up for pre-order just yet, but when it is, you can find it at the official Lego store.

Droideka

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $64.99 / £59.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 583 Minifigures 1 Product number 75381 Release date May 1

Ever since they first rolled onto screens 25 years ago, the Droideka destroyer droids have been one of the prequel trilogy's more memorable foes. That's why there have been numerous Lego versions since 2002. (The last one arrived in 2013, if you're interested.)

However, this is by far the most detailed version of the droid we've ever had.

For starters, it's a lot bigger than the ones we've had before – this version is 8in (21cm) tall, allowing for a lot more detail. That includes a screen-accurate depiction of its distinctive tri-lens eyepieces for the first time. Actually, it's arguably the first kit that truly looks like the Droideka. The others were more limited by size.

Oh, and did I mention that it can actually roll up?

Once it's available for pre-order, you'll be able to get it from the Lego store.

Darth Maul's Sith Infiltrator

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $69.99 / £59.99 Ages 9+ Pieces 640 Minifigures 4 Product number 75383 Release date May 1

Lego's really feeling the Phantom Menace love with the 25th anniversary of its Star Wars line. This bricky version of Darth Maul's ship recreates a set that first arrived in 1999, and it's the fifth version of the Infiltrator we've had since.

While the ship itself has a very similar appearance to the last one (which hit shelves in 2011), this kit is a fair bit smaller and thus more manageable as a playset. For starters, it's a more compact design so the nose doesn't look liable to fall off. Plus, the shorter wings mean it'll fit into a child's hands better during play and should take up less room if you want to put it on display.

As for the minifigures that feature here, this is the first set to actually include the 'correct' lineup of characters for the scene. Whereas previous versions threw in the likes of Watto and Padme, this one limits the roster to Anakin, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Darth Maul.

OK, so Saw Gerrerra is there too. But he's a special 25th anniversary freebie, so like that business on Cato Neimoidia, doesn't… doesn't count.

You can actually pre-order this kit now from the Lego store.

BARC Speeder Escape

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $29.99 / £24.99 Ages 8+ Pieces 221 Minifigures 4 Product number 75378 Release date May 1

This is the only kit that's not based on the original or prequel trilogies in this year's May 4 celebrations. Recreating Baby Yoda/Grogu's escape from the Jedi Temple and Order 66 that we saw in The Mandalorian season 3, it features the little cutie himself, Kelleran Beq, and two Clone troopers.

The set's smaller size and lower cost is a bonus compared to other kits listed here, and Kelleran is just as badass in mini as he was on the show. But the downside is that it seems fairly pricey for what you're getting. Personally, I was expecting it to weigh in at $10 / £10 less.

This one will be available to pre-order soon from the Lego store.

Brickheadz (Commander Cody / Phantom Menace)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $9.99 - $54.99 / £9.99 - £49.99 Ages 10+ Pieces 147 - 732 Minifigures N/A Product number 40675, 40676 Release date May 1

OK, so it's cheating to lump all these Brickheadz together. But these two separate packs should speak to fans of the prequels alike.

The cheaper option gets you Clone Commander Cody, ready to enact Order 66 and blast Obi-Wan out of the sky. Meanwhile, The Phantom Menace pack brings together some of the core characters from that movie. Namely, it includes Qui-Gon Jinn, Darth Maul, Anakin, Padme, Jar-Jar Binks, and Captain Panaka.

Want to bring a galaxy far, far away to the tabletop? Check out the best Star Wars board games. As for ideas on what to buy the fan in your life, here are the best Star Wars gifts.