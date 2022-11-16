Here’s when Overwatch 2’s mid-season patch actually releases

The Overwatch 2 patch release time for the mid-season refresh has tossed up a fair bit of confusion, with several delays meaning that Blizzard has had to shift it around. Thankfully, another time and date have been locked in, and it’s not far away at all.

Blizzard explains in a blog post (opens in new tab) on the Overwatch 2 forums that the mid-season patch is due to release at 11am PT on November 17, which translates to 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 8pm CET on the same day.

The update was initially due to release on November 15 but was delayed at the last minute due to a “critical issue” that needed to be resolved. A new time was provided initially as the problem needed fixing it first, though that appears to be sorted now.

Overwatch 2’s first mid-season patch includes some much-anticipated nerfs to Zarya and Genji, alongside some slight tweaks to Sombra, Kiriko, and D.Va. Fans were surprised to see that Sojourn is making it through unscathed, though lead hero designer Alec Dawson has confirmed that Blizzard is looking at the popular DPS character.

Alongside other bug fixes, the patch will also reintroduce Mei back into the fold two weeks after she was thrown into Blizzard jail due to game-breaking bug interaction involving Kiriko.

Beyond the patch, Overwatch 2 fans also have season two to look forward to, which will introduce a new tank called Ramattra specifically designed to counter dive comps and bubble metas. We know less about the hero who will follow, though Blizzard has confirmed it will be another support, assumingly as the DPS section is rather stacked as it is.

Meanwhile, Overwatch 2 is already averaging double the daily players of Overwatch.