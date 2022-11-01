Mei put on ice in Overwatch 2 as Blizzard disables hero to fix bug

Mei is currently on ice in Overwatch 2 as she's been brought into the workshop by Blizzard due to an interaction that allowed heroes to reach "unintended locations".

Blizzard took to Twitter (opens in new tab) to announce that Mei has been removed from Overwatch 2 and won’t be back until November 15. The crux of the issue seems to be an interaction between Mei and Kiriko, as Mei can Ice Wall herself up into map geometry, and then Kiriko can teleport to her. While Mei will return to normal once the wall goes down, Kiriko can find herself inside the map and cause all sorts of unintended havoc.

Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller added to the tweet (opens in new tab) announcing her removal, saying: “This issue was reproducible in multiple locations and could be used to get behind map geo. Working hard to get it resolved soon.”

[#OW2] We are temporarily disabling Mei to address a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allows heroes to reach unintended locations. We are working to address these issues as quickly as possible and aim to bring Mei back in our next upcoming patch which is set for November 15. pic.twitter.com/dHP65pMCsXOctober 31, 2022 See more

This now marks the third character to be disabled by the Blizzard team since launch. Bastion was outright taken out of the game due to a terrifying bug that allowed him to carpet bomb entire maps, whereas Torbjorn - while not disabled in Quick Play - was unavailable in Competitive due to being able to use an ability twice without a cooldown.

Mei’s removal now means that, within a month, Overwatch 2 has disabled more heroes from its roster than ever had been in Overwatch 1. Overwatch 2’s launch has been mired by other issues such as massive server and login problems throughout the game’s first week.

Despite all that, Overwatch 2’s launch seems to be a success, raking in over 25 million players and the game reaching the second most viewed game on Twitch for October according to Sullygnome (opens in new tab). That being the case, there are clearly still issues to iron out. Here’s hoping that the game is heading toward a more stable state once Mei returns.

