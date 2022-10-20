Bastion and Torbjorn aren't returning to Overwatch 2 until next week

Blizzard has announced that, after taking some time off from Overwatch 2’s launch, Bastion and Torbjorn are ready to make their returns later this month.

As confirmed by Overwatch Commercial Lead Jon Spector on Twitter (opens in new tab), Bastion and Torbjorn are set to return to Overwatch 2 on October 25. They'll be joined by a returning Junkertown map which has just recently been taken out of the map pool due to a visual bug.

Bastion has been missing from the game entirely for a couple of weeks now, as he had a particularly fun bug that saw him able to mortar huge swathes of the map. It was hilarious and terrifying in equal measure, as can be seen in this clip posted to Twitter by popular streamer Seagull (opens in new tab):

bastion buff in OW2 is wild pic.twitter.com/UXuwP4oIoUOctober 8, 2022 See more

Torbjorn had a similar issue where he was able to use his Overload ability twice in a row. This wasn’t quite as devastating, and thus he was only banned in competitive play. However, next week Overwatch 2 will be back to its full roster in all modes with these new fixes.

Overwatch 2 has had serious highs and lows since its launch. The game was rendered largely unplayable through its first week with serious login and server issues plaguing players. On the flip side, Blizzard also announced that the game was played by 25 million players in the first 10 days. Here’s hoping that the hero shooter is on the tail end of its issues and that the return of Bastion, Torbjorn, and Junkertown sees the game moving toward a more stable state.

Check out our list of the best FPS games if you want to try a new shooter.