After Ramattra, the next Overwatch 2 hero will be a support

Blizzard has formally reiterated that the next Overwatch 2 hero after Ramattra will be a support, confirming the studio's stated plans to expand the pool of healing heroes.

Commercial lead and VP John Spector confirmed that the next hero will be a support at a Korean meet and greet event transcribed by Inven (opens in new tab). As noted by Overwatch Cavalry on Twitter (opens in new tab), the next hero should launch with Season 4, which barring any delays is expected to arrive in April 2023.

Technically this is old news, but you'd be forgiven if you've missed it - after all, Blizzard hasn't really talked about it since launch. In a video (opens in new tab) as part of the big Overwatch 2 reveal event, the devs noted that two more supports and a tank were in the works, which seems to have been referring to Kiriko, Ramattra, and this unnamed upcoming character.

In a Reddit Q&A (opens in new tab) with fans a few months before launch, game director Aaron Keller noted that the next three heroes after the Season 2 tank - which we now know to be Ramattra - were already in testing, and two of those three would be supports.

The Overwatch 2 roadmap features an alternating rollout of new maps and heroes, so we'll see a new hero in one season, and a new map in the next. In recent patch notes, the devs have noted that they plan to add more supports than other types of new heroes in the near future to help fill out that pool.

Despite a host of launch problems, the free-to-play Overwatch 2 is easily eclipsing the original game's daily player counts.