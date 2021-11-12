Here's how to watch the Genshin Impact update 2.3 livestream

The Genshin Impact update 2.3 livestream is due to take place soon, so here's how to watch.

Developer MiHoYo's regular schedule means that fans had already taken a guess as to when the next update would be shown off. Now, thanks to a recent tweet, we've learned that that guess was pretty accurate, as the development team has confirmed that the special program for the new update is set to premiere on Friday, November 12, at 04:00 PT/07:00 ET/12:00 GMT.

That's pretty early in the morning (or late at night, depending on your viewpoint) for some Western players, as MiHoYo is working on Chinese time. If you're getting (or staying) up especially, you'll be able to catch the program on the company's official Twitch channel. If you're not able to catch the stream, it'll be uploaded to the game's YouTube channel shortly afterwards.

We don't yet know exactly what's heading to Genshin Impact in the new update, but we do know that Arataki Itto will be heading to the game as a five-star hero, while an Albedo rerun appears to have been teased in that tweet. Whatever's in store, you won't have to wait too long to check it out in-game. The first version of update 2.3 is heading to the game on November 24, with the second arriving a few weeks later on December 14.

Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact fishing spots | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact Aloy character | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot blueprints | Genshin Impact Hangout Events | How to reroll in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact Crossplay