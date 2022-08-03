Here's how to watch the Behaviour Beyond livestream for an update on Dead by Daylight

Are you trying to find out how to watch the Behaviour Beyond livestream for Dead by Daylight? Then you’re in the right place.

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive is no stranger to the odd stream reveal – the survival game gets a steady flow of updates and crossovers, and fans have to find out what’s happening somehow. What makes this livestream a bit different, though, is that Behaviour Interactive is broadening the scope to its other projects, too.

If that’s all you need to hear, then the Behaviour Beyond livestream kicks off today (August 3) at 10:30am PDT / 1:30pm EDT / 6:30 BST on Twitch (opens in new tab) and YouTube (opens in new tab). You can find the streams at the relevant links right there.

As to what’s being shown off, that’s anyone’s guess as Behaviour Interactive is keeping its cards close to its chest. That said, leaks suggest Dead by Daylight is getting another Resident Evil crossover with Wesker, Wong, and Chambers all coming along for the ride. It’s also been a minute since we heard about Dead by Daylight’s dating sim spin-off – yes, really – Hooked on You.

There are other things on fans’ wishlists, too. Lots of Stranger Things fans want to see the show-themed DLC return, so Behaviour might toss ‘em a bone. We’ve got a while to wait until the next season of the popular Netflix show, after all.

Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait to find out what the developer is cooking up.

That's now all in the world of game news, we're also getting a Pokemon Presents stream. Some very different games, granted.