Here's how to watch the Behaviour Beyond livestream for an update on Dead by Daylight

By published

There's not long to wait

Dead by Daylight
(Image credit: Behaviour Interactive)

Are you trying to find out how to watch the Behaviour Beyond livestream for Dead by Daylight? Then you’re in the right place. 

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive is no stranger to the odd stream reveal – the survival game gets a steady flow of updates and crossovers, and fans have to find out what’s happening somehow. What makes this livestream a bit different, though, is that Behaviour Interactive is broadening the scope to its other projects, too.

If that’s all you need to hear, then the Behaviour Beyond livestream kicks off today (August 3) at 10:30am PDT / 1:30pm EDT / 6:30 BST on Twitch (opens in new tab) and YouTube (opens in new tab). You can find the streams at the relevant links right there.

As to what’s being shown off, that’s anyone’s guess as Behaviour Interactive is keeping its cards close to its chest. That said, leaks suggest Dead by Daylight is getting another Resident Evil crossover with Wesker, Wong, and Chambers all coming along for the ride. It’s also been a minute since we heard about Dead by Daylight’s dating sim spin-off – yes, really – Hooked on You. 

There are other things on fans’ wishlists, too. Lots of Stranger Things fans want to see the show-themed DLC return, so Behaviour might toss ‘em a bone. We’ve got a while to wait until the next season of the popular Netflix show, after all. 

Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait to find out what the developer is cooking up. 

That's now all in the world of game news, we're also getting a Pokemon Presents stream. Some very different games, granted. 

Iain Harris

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.