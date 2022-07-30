Dead by Daylight is getting another Resident Evil crossover with Wesker, Wong, and Chambers

Details of a second rumored Dead By Daylight x Resident Evil crossover got a little more real today courtesy of new leaked assets.

Whilst right now all we can do is chalk this up to speculation and nothing more, a host of very official images and audio files have been leaked by the aptly named Twitter account, DBDLeaks, suggesting Ada Wong, Rebecca Chambers, and the glorious Albert Wesker are on their way to Behaviour Interactive's asymmetrical horror.

Default icons and prestige charms for Resident Evil chapter.#DeadbyDaylight #dbdleaks #leaksdbd #dbd pic.twitter.com/MYqTDSZh7HJuly 30, 2022 See more

Codenamed Project W, Wesker will join the Killer roster - his killer name is "The Mastermind", apparently - whilst Ada and Rebecca will be new playable survivors.

The leak even includes images of the character skins, icons, and prestige charms, and even complete biographies (opens in new tab) are available for your reading pleasure.

DBDLeaks also asserts that Stranger Things will also be "coming back" (opens in new tab) to the horror survival game, although that too has yet to be formally confirmed by the developer.

After weeks of testing on the public test serves, a new progression system was recently added to Dead by Daylight (opens in new tab). The mid-chapter update went live earlier this month and also introduced a list of buffs for Killers and a rework of the game's perk system.

The new progression system aims at making the game "fairer" for all players by, essentially, making it about 75 per cent faster to level up your characters and unlock all the perks. The goal is to make it easier for players to experiment with different characters and builds to find what works for them.

That said, the new progression system doesn't remove any existing perks, items, or cosmetics already unlocked on a character, "even if having them would contradict the rules of the new system".

Killers are also more deadly now, with a range of buffs and perk changes (opens in new tab) going live in the new update.