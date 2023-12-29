Here's how to create the perfect Asus ROG Ally setup from day one

The Asus ROG Ally is perfectly capable of running the latest and greatest games all by itself, but where's the fun in that. The USB-C port opens you up to a whole host of additional accessories and docking opportunities which means a full desktop style setup is just a few cables away. Of course, the perfect Asus ROG Ally setup is always going to be subjective - you might not even need a keyboard and mouse if you're going for a console style arrangement, and the full suite will be dependent on how often you take your PC on the road. However, if you're building a top of the range rig for one of the best gaming handhelds on the market, you're going to be splashing some cash.

That's why we're not just focusing on the ultimate Asus ROG Ally setup. After all, the high-end gadgets we've picked out for that total over $4,000 / £4,000 at MSRP. We've got four setups for you to mix and match between; a selection of everyday essentials, and then budget, mid-range, and premium docked arrangements. If you're building your Asus ROG Ally setup from scratch, there are six things you need - assuming you've got the original charging cable; a dock, monitor, mouse, keyboard, headset, and controller.

We've created three setups, spanning the full price range to get you sorted with a PC-style accessory set whatever your budget.

Swipe to scroll horizontally The perfect Asus ROG Ally setup Header Cell - Column 0 Budget Mid-Range Premium Dock iVoler 5-in-1 dock Asus ROG Charger Dock ROG XG Mobile (RTX 4090) Monitor BenQ Mobiuz EX240 Asus TUF VG27AQ Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED Mouse Logitech G203 Lightsync Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed Razer Viper V2 Pro Keyboard Corsair K55 Pro Lite Cherry MX-LP 2.1 Asus ROG Azoth Headset SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Asus ROG Cetra SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless + Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed Controller PowerA Wired Controller Xbox Core Wireless Controller Victrix Pro BFG Total at MSRP $323.94 / £381.93 $753.95 / £665.37 $4,079.93 / £4,249.93

Everyday essentials

These are everyday essentials that can give your Asus ROG Ally setup that extra bit of sparkle without breaking the bank, keeping your handheld protected and charged while you're out and about.

Asus ROG Ally carry case | $39.99 at Best Buy

This is the official Asus ROG Ally carry case, so you don't have to worry about awkward dimensions or crushed thumbsticks. It's not a hard shell case, but the thicker material keeps everything nicely cushioned during transport, and there's a protective flap over the screen as well. UK: £24.99 at Currys



AmFilm Asus ROG Ally screen protector 3 pack | $9.99 at Amazon

That screen is going to see some action if you're taking it out and about regularly - even sitting around the house it's exposed to damage. These tempered glass screen protectors add extra peace of mind - and at just under $10 they're considerably cheaper than a screen replacement. UK: £12.99 at Amazon



Anker 100W fast-charging USB-C cable 2 pack | $15.99 at Amazon

While you'll receive a solid charger in the box with your Asus ROG Ally, it always helps to keep a couple of cables handy when you're on the road. These USB-C cords from Anker are rated for 100W fast-charging, which means they'll be able to keep the Ally juiced up. UK: £18.99 at Amazon



Budget Asus ROG Ally setup

Our budget Asus ROG Ally setup pinches the pennies, balancing basic functionality with lower prices to achieve a solid PC experience without too many expensive bells and whistles. This is a static setup - wireless connections and more portable kit often comes at a premium. However, if you're looking to swap between play at home and on the go while keeping that price low we'd recommend mixing and matching with more mid-range accessories where they matter.

iVoler 5-in-1 dock | $23.99 at Amazon

This iVoler docking station caters to the Asus ROG Ally's needs with a separate USB-C power delivery port, three USB-A options, and an HDMI 4K 60Hz port out. You're not going to get the full power of 30W turbo mode through this dock, but it's still super versatile for the price. You will need a solid 100W charger to get full performance here, which needs to be factored into the final cost if you're not planning on taking the official charger on the road. UK: £29.99 at Amazon



BenQ Mobiuz EX240 1080p 165Hz 24-inch gaming monitor | $119.99 at Amazon

This is one of the cheapest 1080p monitors worth buying right now, and with a 165Hz refresh rate you're not scraping the bottom of the specs barrel either. The BenQ Mobiuz EX240 makes an excellent monitor for an Asus ROG Ally setup - you're getting super smooth 1080p gameplay and built in speakers so you're saving cash in the audio department if you're going as cheap as possible. UK: £153.98 at Scan



Logitech G203 Lightsync gaming mouse | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is a super cheap gaming mouse - we haven't seen that $39.99 MSRP in a long long time. You're still getting an 8K DPI sensor (premium pointers can go up to 30K these days, but very few players actually use them to their full potential) and six programmable buttons to play with as well. The Logitech G203 Lightsync also happens to be one of our favorite pointers on the market. UK: £39.99 £24.99 at Amazon



Corsair K55 Pro Lite gaming keyboard | $49.99 $22.99 at Best Buy

Save $27 - That $27 discount looks like it knocks more than half the price off this $49.99 Corsair keyboard - but we actually see this deck at around $29.99 day to day. These are cheaper membrane keys so you're not getting the same luxury feel as a mechanical deck, but you're still picking up six dedicated macro keys, iCUE software compatibility, and all the extra gaming features you need for precise gameplay. UK: £59.99 £54.99 at Amazon



SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 wired gaming headset | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 is one of the most comfortable budget headsets you'll find on the market. Not only that, but SteelSeries audio still excels in this lower price range, with spatial audio and a noise cancelling microphone in play as well. UK: £59.99 at Amazon



PowerA Wired controller | $29.99 $26.88 at Amazon

Save $3 - The PowerA Wired controller keeps things simple in its feature set, but you're getting all the right buttons in all the right places for under $30. You'll need to wire this one into your dock, but at the budget end of the spectrum it's a fantastic price. UK: £29.99 £24.99 at Amazon



Mid-Range Asus ROG Ally setup

A mid-range Asus ROG Ally setup allows for greater freedom in how and where you play. Upgrading your dock opens you up to full 30W Turbo Mode power and more wireless connections means a portable, flexible setup.

Asus ROG Ally charging dock | $64.99 at Best Buy

While you'll need to pick up a USB splitter to use a full array of accessories with this charging dock, it does open you up to full 30W turbo mode. This is the Asus's official charger dock so you won't need to pick up an extra pricey 100W charger separately to the cheaper dock in our budget section. UK: £39.99 at Currys



Asus TUF VG27AQ 1440p 165Hz 27-inch gaming monitor | $309 $269 at Amazon

Save $40 - Our mid-range setup boosts the monitor to this 27-inch 1440p panel, allowing you to let that Ally loose on a higher resolution with a slick 165Hz refresh rate. This still has a built in speaker as well, so you can take some liberties with your audio solution if you have to stay within budget. UK: £289.52 at Amazon



Cherry MX-LP 2.1 wireless gaming keyboard | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - Cherry launched its own range of wireless gaming keyboards in 2023, and this low profile 65% model feels made for the Ally. The Cherry MX-LP 2.1 is super lightweight making it more than worthy of a backpack, and feels super slick under hand as well. You've got both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity so you don't need to worry about taking up an extra USB port if things are tight. UK: £120.89 at Amazon



Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed gaming mouse | $69.99 at Amazon

The Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed takes the range in a different direction. We haven't got a full Viper V3 yet, but the cheaper model is already on the shelves and while it departs from the superlight, flat design of its predecessors it still stands out as an excellent performer thanks to that 30K DPI optical sensor. A battery power means running out of juice is unlikely and Bluetooth connection keeps those ports free as well. UK: £69.99 at Ebuyer



Asus ROG Cetra gaming earbuds | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Whether you're docked or playing on the go, chances are you're not going to have that USB-C port open. That's why a set of Bluetooth earbuds go down particularly well in an Asus ROG Ally setup. The official Asus ROG Cetra earbuds come with a low latency Bluetooth connection and a 27 hour battery life - excellent specs for play on the go and at home. UK: £89.99 £79.99 at Amazon



Xbox Core Wireless Controller | $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The old classic still stands strong here. The Xbox Core Wireless controller can connect straight to your Ally via Bluetooth and packs all the necessary controls with a better build quality, improved d-pad, and sturdier feel than the budget PowerA model above. UK: £54.99 £44.95 at Amazon



Premium Asus ROG Ally setup

We've gone all out for a premium Asus ROG Ally setup, and considering the RTX 4090 Asus ROG XG Mobile is already six times the price of our full budget setup this is no half-hearted rig. You're kitting out an industry leading setup here, and spending the big bucks to do so. However, if you've made the swap from a high-end desktop PC or gaming laptop you can make the most of the Asus ROG Ally's hybrid design with these gadgets.

Asus ROG XG Mobile (RTX 4090) | $1,999.99 at Asus

This is the big one. It's a pricey upgrade, but when plugged in it gives your Ally a full RTX 4090 reboot for true next generation gameplay on the big screen. It's certainly an investment, but if you're giving up on a desktop PC for a hybrid handheld it's a must-see accessory. Not only does it boost your overall power, but you're also getting access to a number of ports for accessories as well. UK: £2,239.99 at Scan



Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch QD-OLED curved gaming monitor | $999.99 at Dell

If you're picking up the ROG XG Mobile for your setup, you might as well put the picture on a screen that can make it sing. This 34-inch QD_OLED Alienware AW3423DWF is the best gaming monitor we've tested yet. It slings everything onto the screen in gorgeous 3440 x 1440 resolution, with a super crisp quantum dot OLED panel. That's about the best specs you can pick up in 2023, though note that performance will drop if you're not using the XG Mobile. UK: £929.99 at Amazon



Asus ROG Azoth gaming keyboard | $249.99 $209.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - We're sticking with Asus for the keyboard in our high-end Asus ROG Ally setup. The ROG Azoth is the best deck we've had our hands on yet; a super long battery life, hot-swappable switches, gasket mounted design for a fantastic typing feel, and a handy OLED display with dedicated media control switch. UK: £269.99 £244.98 at Ebuyer



SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset | $349.99 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless sits at the top of our guide to the best gaming headsets on the market. That means it's an easy recommendation for a high-end Asus ROG Ally setup. The hub DAC allows for quick and easy EQ tuning, hot-swappable batteries mean you won't run out of juice, and the audio on offer is top tier. Not only that, but you've got Bluetooth connectivity for handheld play as well. UK: £329.99 £314.50 at Box



Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed gaming earbuds | $149.99 at Amazon

While we're building a high-end setup, we might as well go all out on a set of earbuds for handheld use at the same time. The Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeeds provide surprisingly solid audio for a set of smaller buds, with active noise cancellation for louder environments and a super speedy Bluetooth connection as well. UK: £149.99 £99.99 at Amazon



Victrix Pro BFG controller | $179.99 $152.99 at Amazon

Save $27 - The Victrix Pro BFG is a fully modular PS5 controller but it works particularly well on PC as well. With plenty of different control schemes to swap in and out, as well as easy wireless connectivity over a 2.4GHz dongle, this is a serious piece of kit. UK: £179.99 £149.99 at Amazon



If, after all that, you don't think the hybrid life is for you we're also rounding up all the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops on the market right now.