Helldivers 2 players get a well-deserved gift after taking out the entire Automaton faction (for now): "An extra 1-minute break," minus the time it took to read this

There's only good news in the world of Helldivers 2 today following the successful completion of Operation Swift Disassembly, the recent Major Order to crush the Automatons in Arrowhead's popular multiplayer game. Not only is the galaxy free once more, but all Helldivers have received a special gift in the form of a minute-long break inclusive of the time it takes to read the announcement. Congratulations, folks; you earned it.

This is, of course, just the latest in a series of in-fiction results from the ongoing war efforts in Helldivers 2. You might recall that the fine folks in charge of Super Earth's soldiers previously banned sex and then seemingly unbanned sex. As someone that's played more than his fair share of Helldivers 2, however, even that prorated single minute ought to be appreciated given how swiftly the winds of change can come.

And I don't just mean that as a platitude. The whole point is that this was earned after "the full eradication of the Automatons," which, sure, maybe that's true. But maybe it ain't. In fact, if there's one thing for sure, it's that those in charge (fictionally) aren't exactly great at telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. And it does feel like those really in charge (nonfictionally, as in Game Master Joel) are just waiting to reveal their hand.



While we collectively wait to find out what's coming next now that the Automatons are definitely for-realsies eradicated forever and ever, it might be a good idea to check out our Helldivers 2 tips to help you spread Managed Democracy.