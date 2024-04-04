Helldivers 2 Game Master Joel wants to crush the Automatons once and for all, with a new Major Order tasking players with liberating 3 planets in under 4 days

The latest Helldivers 2 Major Order has commenced, and it's bad news for the Automatons. Game Master Joel demands we liberate three worlds controlled by the bucket heads in just three days.

The Major Order went into effect today, April 4, and challenges all Helldivers 2 players to liberate all Automaton planets, with Tibit, Durgen, and Maia, being the final three planets located in the Automaton-controlled sector of the Galactic War table.

"All Helldivers are ordered to make an all-out push to completely destroy the Automaton Legion," the in-game description of the new Major Order reads. The Major Order also reveals that everyone will get 50 Medals should they partake in the Major Order, and that it'll end in just under four days from, right around 4 am PT/7 am ET/12 pm BST.

I wouldn't be surprised if this is a slow battle of attrition. Last month, we examined how many Helldivers 2 players think fighting the Automatons just isn't fun. Others faced an uphill battle in persuading their comrades to head to the Automaton front and fend off the horrible bots.

I also wouldn't be surprised if attitudes towards the bots have only gotten worse since then. Just in the last week, we've had the arrival of the Helldivers 2 Gunships, which pummel players from above with barrages of rockets and laser cannon fire. This is to say nothing of the towering Automaton Factory Striders that have also debuted alongside the new Gunships earlier this week.

Thankfully, players have received new tools to counter the Automatons. Helldivers 2 players bloody love the new Quasar Cannon Stratagem for its destructive capabilities in taking out bot dropships and Gunships with just one hit, and it's now largely seen as the go-to heavy weapon when you're battling the Automatons. Perhaps this will empower Helldivers 2 players to head to the Automaton frontlines and finish the fight against the bots, once and for all.

