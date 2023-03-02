Hellboy reboot finds its lead in Deadpool 2 star Jack Kesy

Millennium Media’s Hellboy reboot has cast Jack Kesy in the titular role.

The film was announced just last month, with creator Mike Mignola signed on. Per the official synopsis, "Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past: the Crooked Man."

Hellboy first debuted nearly 30 years ago in 1993, appearing in San Diego Comic-Con Comics no. 2. The first official comic, Hellboy: Seeds of Destruction, came out the following year. The Crooked Man comic first hit shelves in July 2008.

Kesy portrayed Black Tom in Deadpool 2 and Gabriel Bolivar on FX horror drama The Strain. He recently starred as Thunder in Tom Clancy's Amazon feature Without Remorse alongside Michael B. Jordan and is set to star in Netflix's The Killer, which co-stars Michael Fassbender as the eponymous criminal.

Kesy takes over from David Harbour, who starred in the 2019 Hellboy reboot directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent), and Ron Perlman, who played the half-demon in Guillermo Del Toro's Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

Brian Taylor (Crank, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance) is set to direct from a script by Mignola himself alongside his frequent Dark Horse Comics collaborator Chris Golden. Production is set to begin next month in Bulgaria.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man does not yet have a release date.