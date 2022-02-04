HBO renews Euphoria for season 3

HBO has officially renewed Euphoria for a third season – before season 2 has even finished airing.

According to HBO, the first episode of season 2 has racked up over 14 million viewers in total, which is over two times as many as season 1's average of 6.6 million viewers an episode. It debuted as the most watched episode ever of an HBO series on the streamer.

"Sam [Levinson, creator], Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," Francesca Orsi, executive VP of HBO Programming, said in a statement. "We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three."

Euphoria focuses on Zendaya's Rue, a high schooler struggling with drug addiction and the pressures of love and loss. The White Lotus' Sydney Sweeney joined the show in season 2, and rounding out the cast is Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Nika King, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Algee Smith, Barbie Ferreira, Javon Walton, Maude Apatow, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams.

"Listen, you've just got to ride it out," Zendaya told Collider of what to expect for Rue and Jules throughout season 2 and the next installment. "You've got to ride it out with them and remember that they're just trying to figure it out and they don't know what they're doing. They are human beings that will make mistakes and are dealing with a lot of pain that they don't know how to express. If you can just hold onto that love for them and hold onto that empathy for them, maybe there will be a hopeful ending. Who knows if that's with them together or not, but if you can just hold on."

