HBO Max sets release date for Hugh Jackman-led thriller Reminiscence

Hugh Jackman's next movie, the sci-fi thriller Reminiscence, is coming to HBO Max.

The debut feature from Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy is due to be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on September 3, 2021. Co-starring Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton, Joy wrote and co-produced the movie, too.

Set in a near-future Miami that's flooded by rising sea levels, the movie follows Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind who offers clients the chance to relive any memory they desire and access ones that are lost. However, after one of those clients, Mae (Ferguson), disappears, Bannister uncovers a violent conspiracy.

As well as co-creating HBO's sci-fi dystopian series Westworld with Jonathan Nolan (who also produced Reminiscence), Joy wrote, directed, and executive produced the series. Her other writing credits include comedy drama series Pushing Daisies, starring Lee Pace and Anna Friel, and spy drama Burn Notice.

Jackman, meanwhile, is best known for playing Logan (AKA Wolverine) in the X-Men movies, as well as his roles in blockbusters like The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables . His next future project is one behind the camera, however – he's set to executive produce The Overstory, an upcoming Netflix series based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Reminiscence will join a host of other big-name Warner Bros. titles that have premiered simultaneously in theaters and on the streamer, including Wonder Woman 1984 , T he Little Things , and Judas and the Black Messiah .