Justice League, Suicide Squad, and more DC movies are leaving HBO Max but "will be returning"

You may have heard that several DC movies – including Justice League, Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman – are leaving HBO Max at the end of June. That much is true, but the streaming service has since promised they will return, as well as outlining what the plans are for DCEU films on the platform.

If you’ve logged on to HBO Max recently, you’ll have noticed that the “Last Chance” category (movies and TV shows that are set to leave the service before July 1) is heavily populated with DC movies.

Justice League, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, Batman v Superman, 1989’s Batman, Batman Returns, Batman and Robin, Batman Forever, Catwoman, Jonah Hex, and The Lego Batman movie are all departing. In its place? A new rotation of as-yet-unnamed DC movies.

According to a statement obtained by Observer, HBO Max will feature “a collection of DC films that will rotate on the platform. We have a new batch coming in July and then another batch coming in August… the batch that is on right now will be returning.”

So, in what is a slightly different tactic compared to some of its competitors, it appears that HBO Max will consistently rotate its library instead of dropping everything on there all at once. It may even give a window of opportunity to Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy to enter the fray in July.

One upcoming project that almost certainly won’t be on rotation, however, is the Justice League Snyder Cut. The HBO Max exclusive is sticking to Zack Snyder’s original vision for the DC team-up movie and will launch on the streaming service in 2021.