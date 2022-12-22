HBO Max trailer previews 2023's incredible lineup – including first look at Jodie Foster in True Detective

HBO Max is set to release a whole bunch of exciting shows across 2023 and, to get us all hyped, the streamer has unveiled a new trailer that offers up glimpses at The Last of Us, Succession season 4, The Idol, and more. It also gives us our first look at Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country.

"I'm working on a case," Foster's character Detective Liz Danvers says in the dramatic clip, which you can watch above. Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid) penned the chapter, which also stars Kali Reis, as Danvers' partner Evangeline Navarro, John Hawkes (Deadwood), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Finn Bennett (Domina), and Anna Lambe (Three Pines).

In it, Danvers and Navarro must team up to figure out what happened to the disappearance of six men who were stationed at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanishing, just as the long winter night starts to fall in Ennis, Alaska. "The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice," the official synopsis reads.

Other new titles highlighted in the promo include political outing White House Plumbers, starring Woody Harrelson, Lena Headey, and Justin Theroux; Elizabeth Olsen's Love & Death; Lakers drama Winning Time; Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz-led legal thriller Full Circle; Mindy Kaling's animated series Velma; and Rain Dogs, starring This Country's Daisy May Cooper. We also get looks at new episodes from Harley Quinn, The Gilded Age, Perry Mason, Warrior, Julia, Tokyo Vice, Doom Patrol, Our Flag Means Death, and Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That.

Hacks season 3, Barry season 4, The Righteous Gemstones, Somebody Somewhere, Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12, Hard Knocks, How To with John Wilson, A Black Lady Sketch Show Real Time with Bill Maher, and a new installment of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver are among those featured, too.

For more outside of HBO's roster, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows coming our way in 2023.