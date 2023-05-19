Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s reception at Cannes left Harrison Ford very emotional. His final outing as Indy premiered at the 2023 edition of the film festival to enthusiastic applause.

In a video from The New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan, Ford can be seen with tears in his eyes amid a five-minute standing ovation from the crowd. At one point he turns around and blows a kiss to the audience and shares a thumbs up.

"Harrison Ford’s eyes are filled with tears after the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," shares Buchanan of the moment on Twitter. "It’s been an emotional night for him." The Hollywood actor was also honored with an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes premiere.

Indiana Jones 5 marks the final film in the franchise for Ford, and the first not to be directed by Steven Spielberg. Logan’s James Mangold is in the directing seat this time in the adventure set at the heart of the Space Race in 1969. Joined by goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), Indy is battling Nazis while debating the methods America is using to get the edge in the race to the moon.

Early reviews from Cannes have been quite mixed, but the Total Film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny review gave it four stars, calling it a "terrific thrill ride". Our writer James Mottram concluded: "With Ford in fine form, Indy’s last stand is a highly satisfying blend of action, humor, and emotion."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in UK cinemas on June 28 and in US cinemas on June 30. For more upcoming movies, here are all of the 2023 movie release dates on the way.