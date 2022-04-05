Harrison Ford's first major TV role will be in a comedy from the team behind Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford is set to take on his first major TV role in Shrinking, a new Apple TV Plus comedy from the team behind Ted Lasso.

The new show will also star Jason Segel, who's also on board as a writer and executive producer. He'll play a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules, ignoring his training and ethics, to tell people exactly what he thinks.

Ford, meanwhile, will also play a therapist. His character, Dr. Phil Rhodes, is a successful pioneer of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's.

Bill Lawrence, the co-creator and showrunner of Ted Lasso, and Brett Goldstein, who's a writer on the show and plays Roy Kent, are also writing and executive producing Shrinking. Ted Lasso has been a huge hit for Apple TV Plus – after premiering in 2020, season 1 was nominated for 20 Emmys, making it the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history.

Ford's next big-screen project is Indiana Jones 5, which is set for release in June 2023 and co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and Antonio Banderas. As well as playing everyone's favorite archaeologist, he's also known for his roles in iconic movies like Star Wars and Blade Runner. He was last seen in 2020's The Call of the Wild.