Harley Quinn showrunner teases a The Suicide Squad actor in season 3

The showrunner behind the extremely successful animated Harley Quinn series teased a tie-in with the upcoming The Suicide Squad movie this weekend. Patrick Schumacker took to Twitter to hype fans for a special guest star for next season, and the hashtag dropped some serious hints.

Just got to voice direct a very special guest star for @dcharleyquinn. I don't think anyone will see him coming. I'll withhold his identity so you #DontGetTooAttached too soon.March 27, 2021 See more

Given that "don't get too attached" is a long-standing Suicide Squad joke, we can probably expect to hear someone from James Gunn's upcoming film in this season. Schumacker could be keeping things close to a vest for a myriad of reasons, whether it be that the reveal would be a spoiler for the film, that it tells too much about a plot-point in the upcoming season of Harley Quinn, or — and this one seems most likely — that he just enjoys toying with the fans.

Schumacker has already shot down the idea non-Suicide Squad related Bat-saga voices including the likes of Mark Hamill, Kevin Conroy, and Tara Strong, as well as major players from the film itself like John Cena and Idris Elba. Though, the showrunner did confirm that the Cena guess was warm-ish.

It was the final clue that led us to our guess. The last tweet from Schumacker confirmed that whoever this mystery man was, that he'd be voicing himself. Since anyone else on the Suicide Squad voicing themselves in the series would be kind of a dull payoff, our money's the film's director — James Gunn. Cena being warmish could tie into the director as well, given that he'll be working closely with the Peacemaker series.

No matter what, we'll have to wait until Harley Quinn debuts to find out! As of right now, the season 3 release date remains unannounced.

Here's what James Gunn said about The Suicide Squad and Warner Bros. level of involvement in the project.