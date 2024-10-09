I'm delighted to see the LG OLED C4 get proper Prime Day treatment with up to 45% off

It'd be weird not to eye up high-end TVs like the LG OLED C4 during Prime Day, and Amazon's sale has made good on a new record low. Throughout 2024, I've been looking for the premium panel to dip under $1,000 mark, so you can imagine my delight upon spotting the 48-inch model with a 38% discount.

Over at Amazon, you can now grab the 48-inch LG OLED C4 for $996.99, and it's all thanks to a Prime Day TV deal. If you fancy something larger, the deepest discount actually applies to the 65-inch version, which is currently down to $1,496.99 from $2,699.99. There's up to 45% off the entire range right now, and this new wave of record-breaking discounts breaks up sheds a nice chunk off compared to previous offers.

LG OLED C4 prices first started to fall below MSRP around July, which makes sense considering that's when Amazon held its first Prime Day of the year. Now that we're onto round two, I'm seeing the kind of prices I'd expect following some model maturity, as current gen screens should start to drop the closer we get to the new year. That said, seeing LG's new screens for under a grand is still thrilling, and it took until Black Friday last year to see the C3 range do the same.

Should you buy the LG OLED C4?

(Image credit: LG)

The C4 is the LG OLED G4's slightly lower-spec sibling, and I view it as a slightly more approachable version. Both TVs share a lot in common, including speedy 4K 144Hz visuals, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), a Dolby Vision game mode, and of course that titular organic OLED panel. The latter is what helps both models step things up in terms of incredible contrast and colors, but the G-series edges that bit further using Micro Lens Array (MLA) tech to produce brighter results.

Are the benefits of MLA worth investing in over the much cheaper LG OLED C4? For most players, I'd say no. The 55-inch G4 is down to $1,996.99 from $2,599.99 at Amazon right now, and that deal in itself is pretty great. However, the C-series alternative is down to $1,296.99, and the difference won't be $1.300 worth for anyone other than enthusiasts.

I want to touch on the fact that I've chosen to spotlight the 48-inch model specifically, and there's a few good reason for that. The first is naturally the fact that it's a way to grab a new 2024 LG OLED for under a grand, something I care about as I'm always thrifty about tech. The second is that outside of reviews, I use an older 48-inch TV and fully believe it's a more versatile size for most living rooms. Do I love blasting my eyes with 75-inch displays when I get the chance? Of course I do, but most of you will have living room aesthetics and couch viewing distances to balance, and that's easier to achieve with a 48-incher.

The obvious elephant in the room is that anything near $1,000 is a lot to pay for a gaming TV. That doesn't mean I wouldn't consider the OLED C4, as I fully believe its 4K 144Hz visuals and absolutely delicious color capabilities can completely transform your gaming experience. In fact, checking out these displays ruined UHD Blu-ray for me, as I can't go back to watching films like Prey on an ordinary screen.

Trust me, I tried when testing for my Hisense U7N review. In truth, that more budget-friendly TV did pack plenty of performance in PS5 games and movies, and the fact the 65-inch model down to $747.99 right now makes it worth striking up a second conversation about. But, if I'm being frank, it's no match for the majesty of an OLED screen, and I could fully see myself scraping together another $200 for the C4 instead.

All this to say that yes, if you're looking for top end performance that doesn't cost over a grand, the LG OLED C4 is the way to go. You can splash out a bit more on a larger version if you feel the need to, but I also think 48-inches is more than enough for most living room layouts. I'm not necessaily going to buy a PS5 Pro, but if I was, I'd be all over this TV specifically ahead of its release.

