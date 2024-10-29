I just found the cheapest OLED TV ahead of Black Friday, and it's actually perfect for PS5 Pro

With the PS5 Pro set to arrive next week, I've been somewhat fixated on finding an affordable OLED TV that pairs well with the souped-up system. Sony's timing couldn't really be better, with Black Friday set to kick off shortly after the console's launch, many of us will be able to sail into 2025 with a complete gaming setup revamp for less. However, I just found a display discount that means you don't even have to wait for next month's event, and the panel makes for a pretty perfect pairing.

Brace yourselves, as this deal is a doozy. You can now grab a 48-inch LG OLED B4 for just $699.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $800 off its full $1,400 price tag, making good on previous discounts that briefly brought it to $799.99. Since it's arrival, this best gaming TV contender has consistently sat above the $1,000 mark, so the big-box retailer has outdone itself with this new offer.

I won't lie - I've been having a tricky time with Black Friday TV deals lately. There are absolutely early offers to be found, don't get me wrong, but it's hard to find approachable OLED discounts that will help player's embrace the tech. That's exactly why I'm so excited about this B4 saving. It kicks a fantastic 4K 120Hz panel that's going to help the PS5 Pro reach its true potential while boasting a mid-range price tag.

Should you buy the LG OLED B4?

Technically speaking, the LG OLED B4 is a mid-range OLED gaming TV. Yes, I agree that $1,400 is hardly a middle ground price tag, but next to something like the monstrous LG OLED G4, this is one of the more affordable models. You only have to search "OLED TVs" at Amazon to see that there aren't really any budget options out there, and with $800 off, the B4 is the closest thing to budget you'll get for this panel type.

Normally, I'd suggest aiming for slightly older models to save cash on an OLED screen. Displays like last year's LG OLED C3 are still what I'd call cutting edge, and they'll offer up those punchy 120Hz 4K visuals matter when you're shopping for a PS5 TV. The only issue is that I'm seeing no real price drops across last year's range right now, and the 48-incher still costs $1,096.99 at Amazon. Ew.

For the most part, I'd view the OLED B4 as a newer, cheaper version of the OLED C3. Think of it like a tier system, with budget TVs moving up the ladder in terms of specs as the year's progress. In 2024, LG's cheapest OLED screen offers up a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, fantastic 4K upscaling, and commendable brightness, not to mention it's anti-glare coating comes in clutch. My PS5 setup lives sandwiched between two windows in my living room, and LG's screens do a fantastic job of batting away disruptive rays.

Not only that, but the screen's 4K 120Hz abilities are still ideal for the PS5 Pro. We're not quite at the stage yet of seeing above 120fps on a living room system, and while that could change down the road with updates, Sony is aiming more to push performance on the fidelity side of things with enhanced ray tracing and textures.

Simply put, 120Hz is still a solid refresh rate for the PS5 Pro, and it'll let you play shooter's like Overwatch 2 at their max frame rate. If you'd rather invest in specs that'll cater to a gaming PC or even the PS6 when it eventually rears its head, you might want to splash out on a higher spec model, but you won't find another OLED for anywhere near $700. Instead, you'll potentially end up looking at mini LED options, and while options like the Hisense U7N serve as bigger, brighter alternatives, you'll notice a big vibrancy difference.

Ultimately, I believe the LG OLED B4 is best suited to players looking for the cheapest OLED TV ahead of Black Friday. It's not every day you see a panel like this drop by this much, and you will feel the visual benefits if you're also planning on getting a PS5. I do think it's also worth considering Black Friday monitor deals too, as they could be your ticket to a smaller screen with enhanced vibrancy and a speedy refresh rate. I'm also aware that a 48-inch TV might be a bit on the small side for some of you, but as someone who uses that size specifically every day, I can assure you it fits in a reasonably sized living room nicely.

