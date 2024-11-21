I don't know who needs to hear this, but this huge 4K OLED monitor is worth grabbing for your PS5 instead of a TV this Black Friday

Hey PS5 players, I know you're busy eyeing up Black Friday TV offers, but I have a suggestion - buy a monitor instead. Specifically, there's a Philips Evnia 4K OLED display I tested back in March that turned me into a bit of a console screen snob, and you can now grab the same model at a record-low price.

The screen in question is the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900, and you can currently grab one for $699.99 at Amazon thanks to a Black Friday gaming monitor deal. The display has sat pretty much at $1,000 for most of the year, so I'm glad to see discounts go the extra mile and bring it under the $700 mark.

Yes, it's still a pricey panel, but I stand by the fact it's one of the best PS5 monitors out there. Keep in mind that it's a 42-inch 4K OLED display with a 138Hz refresh rate, meaning it trades blows with premium TVs in terms of specs. So, while you might think it's a lot for a smaller desktop display, it's actually a strong alternative for players seeking a smaller screen with plenty of features.

Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 42-inch | $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - You won't find many 42-inch screens with 4K OLED abilities like this during Black Friday, and the new record low price means the Philips screen is worth buying other similar TVs. It normally sticks with its full $1,000 price tag, so this feels like an authentic offer ahead of the big sale. Buy it if: ✅ You need a smaller 4K OLED

✅ You play PS5 at 120Hz

✅ You want excellent extra features Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need a faster refresh rate

❌ You'd rather pick up a bigger TV Price check: Best Buy (out of stock) | Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I've spent a chunk of time hunkered down next to the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 and my PS5, and it's somewhat ruined using ordinary screens for me. Pour one out for my aging LED TV, as this gaming monitor will likely stop the console from ever returning to my living room.

At 42 inches (41.5-inch if I'm being pedantic), the Evnia 42M2N8900 is big enough for me to label it a gaming TV alternative, but still small enough to fulfill the needs of small screen and monitor users. Whether you need a panel for your dorm room, bedroom, or even just something that won't dominate your living space, Philips' display passes my "just right" Goldilocks-style size test.

In other words, it's huge if you think of it as a monitor and a space saver compared to massive 50-inch displays. More often than not, if you go hunting for a 4K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, you'll usually end up finding a bunch of larger TVs like the LG OLED B4, most of which will cost way over $700. These are great if you want to kick back on the couch a few meters away, but I know plenty of players who like the up-close and cozy vibe of smaller screens.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

What the Evnia 42M2N8900 will do for those users specifically is max out the PS5's capabilities with 4K 120Hz visuals and provide a gorgeous OLED punch. Keep in mind I also tried the monstrous LG OLED G4 this year, and while that TV offers cutting-edge panel performance, this Philips screen isn't that far off.

One of the main draws here is the display's 138Hz refresh rate, which while unconventional, will still help you play PS5 games at 120Hz. Pair that with a 0.03ms response time and you have an extremely speedy console screen that serves up excellent performance with the OG system and new PS5 Pro.

Contrast, colors, and black levels are all mighty impressive on the 42-inch display, and I'd argue extra fancy features like LG's Micro Lens Array MLA tech aren't needed at smaller sizes. Sure, if you're putting together a cinema room to watch 4K Blurays, then you'll want to seriously consider the OLED G4. Otherwise, you're going to get more gaming features using a monitor like the Philips Evnia.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Speaking of features, the Evnia 42M2N8900 has a few extra monitor tricks up its sleeve compared to most other TVs and desktop screens. For starters, it's effectively got a built-in Steam Deck dock and KVM switch, something that'll allow you to instantly migrate your desktop setup to your gaming handheld. If you use a Steam Deck OLED as your main way to access Valve's storefront, this is ideal, as it'll save you from unplugging keyboards, mice, and HDMI from the screen whenever you want to mess around.

On the aesthetic side of things, Philips has kitted out its OLED screen with Ambiglow lights around the back. The RGB LEDs are designed to bounce onto your back wall, all while mimicking the patterns and colors displayed. You won't find many monitors on the market that provide that extra level of immersion, and it'll save you from looking into additional kits.

Other less exciting, but still extremely valuable perks include 10W Dolby DTS speakers and even a remote, both of which hammer home my TV alternative argument. By simply considering a monitor instead when shopping this Black Friday, you'll end up with a vibrant display that simply does more for $700 than many other options, and more players should be eyeing it up this November.

Looking for more screen savings? Swing by Black Friday TV deals and Black Friday 4K monitor deals. Alternatively, check out Black Friday 75-inch TV deals if you need something massive.