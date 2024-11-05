Hear me out - I think you should consider a 1080p monitor for your PS5 this Black Friday

To many of you, the idea of playing PS5 on a 1080p might sound a bit bananas. I mean, why on earth would you splash out on Sony's latest console and not max out its 4K capabilities? Well, that's a question I've been trying to challenge lately, and I've come to the conclusion that it might sometimes be better to scale back to good old full HD.

Before I dive into my thoughts on 1080p setups, I want to stress that my best PS5 monitor pick is a 4K model. That's because many players out there are going to want a UHD display that lets Sony's latest system stretch its legs. But, there are certainly a lot of fans out there who either won't have the funds for an ultra-high-definition panel or have other visual priorities, and I want to encourage the latter group to embrace their need for lower-spec screens.

When browsing for Black Friday monitor deals, I always try to put myself back in the shoes of seven-year-old me. For most of my life, I was the kid who was just grateful to have something to plug my console into, whether that meant inheriting an old Sony Trinitron with phosphor green buttons and only a TV arial input or eventually managing to grab an old "portable" VHS combi that came free with my dad's first cell phone (seriously, that was a thing). What I'm getting at is that aiming for a cheaper 1080p display might be an opportunistic way to save money, but it also comes with surprising console performance benefits.

Reap the faster refresh rate rewards

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The gold PS5 monitor standard today is 4K 120Hz, and it's all too easy to recommend those specs and call it a day. And, for those of you with the funds, checking that box by whacking down money on something like the Sony Inzone M9 will be achievable. The problem is that most of the cheapest UHD displays are 60Hz, and that won't satiate your itch for faster refresh rates. The solution? Dial back on resolution in the name of speed.

As a case study, let's use the PS5 version of Overwatch 2 on the KOORUI GN02. Admittedly, this screen's refresh rate is much faster than I need for this scenario at 240Hz, but it still provides access to a 1080p 120Hz experience. Unlike when using a huge screen or even a gaming TV, it's much harder to sniff out the lower pixel count on a 27-inch model like this, but you will feel a noticeable difference in responsiveness versus a 60Hz screen.

Put it this way, compared to my 2018 Samsung 60Hz LED TV that takes up residence in my living room, this 1080p screen feels super slick. Does it look sharper thanks to its 4K abilities? Sure, but in shooters like Overwatch 2, you're not going to get much time to stand around and appreciate the beautiful gardens of Hanamura. Even if you do use the fps game for virtual sightseeing, the hero romp still looks fantastic in full HD regardless.

The thing that's easy to forget is that if you use "performance mode" in Overwatch 2 at 4K, the console will actually use dynamic resolution scaling. That means that while you're technically using the PS5's UHD 120Hz abilities, it'll actually fall back to 1440p to achieve a matching frame rate. So, by using a 1080p screen, it's not actually as much of a definition drop as you'd think and you'll still be hitting those faster speeds.

Of course, there are plenty of other games that can run at 120fps too, like Valorant and Apex Legends to name a few other shooters. Faster refresh rates might not benefit your entire library, but where you can ramp up frame rates you can tap into performance-enhancing screen tech that is usually a PC benefit. Unless you're willing to spend a chunk on a 4K panel, a 1080p screen is a cheap way to get on board.

PC specs, PS5 Pro possibilities

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I've had friends ask me a few times why you'd buy a monitor that's faster than 120Hz for your PS5, and I always ask them if they have a PC or laptop in response. If the answer is yes, I then go on to tell them that, if they fancy it, they can actually take advantage of higher frame rates on their rig using the same monitor, and that in itself is a solid reason to go with a faster 1080p display over a 4K 60Hz panel.

Futureproofing is an idea that comes up a lot in gaming tech conversations, but it doesn't always translate into what you'd think. For example, picking up a higher resolution monitor feels like it'd be an exercise in forward-thinking since tomorrow's systems will boast more power. But, the higher up the resolution ladder you go, the less likely you are to maintain speedy refresh rates, so there's a case to be made for sticking with advancing 1080p screens.

That even applies to the PS5 Pro that's due to arrive this week. While most of Sony's marketing leans into the idea of the souped-up console better targeting ray tracing and fancy effects at 4K, there's a strong chance developers like Blizzard will use the extra horsepower to facilitate faster frame rates. Since most FPS enthusiasts look for more responsive visuals over higher resolutions, it'd make sense if we ended up with a 144Hz or even a 240Hz if the Pro can manage it at 1080p, providing yet another reason to pair the system with a full HD display.

Size and distance are key

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I jump between PC and console gaming constantly, and both camps have very different attitudes towards resolution. Most players are going to be rocking a rig that is more comfortable running games at 1080p or 1440p (albeit at max settings) while the PS5 ends up being viewed as a 4K console since that's what most living room setups aim for these days. Swapping out a TV for a monitor in this situation actually changes things more than you'd think, and the conversation pivots more toward how close you're sitting to your screen of choice.

Before you get the wrong idea, I believe the transition of TVs from 1080p to 4K was a necessity due to their larger nature. Full HD's warts are much more apparent when stretched across panels upwards of 50 inches, and sitting further away will only get you so far. However, with a monitor, placing some distance between yourself and a smaller display can help it appear sharper, meaning you can play PS5 games at 1080p without noticing much of a difference.

I need to stress that this tactic isn't really aimed at those of you with a screen to hand already. In truth, I'm really speaking to players who don't have a screen right now but have access to a PS5 and need a low-cost setup. Moving into a new place and you need something to get you by? A cheaper 1080p display is going to do the trick. Living in student accommodation and need something inexpensive to live in your dorm room? 1080p is the way to go. Not everyone has the funds or space for larger 4K displays, and you'll enjoy using a lower spec panel from a few feet away more than you'd think. Let's just say it's giving '90s bedroom TV vibes with less static.

Should you buy a 1080p monitor for your PS5 on Black Friday

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

With all of the above in mind, you should have a clearer idea of whether you specifically should buy a 1080p monitor for your PS5 this Black Friday. The ultimate takeaway is that if you're on a budget but want to enjoy faster visuals where available, opting for a full HD display is worthwhile.

If you're not going to park yourself pretty close to a screen at a desk, you're unlikely to notice that much of a difference between a 1080p and 4K screen from a few feet away, especially if it's 32 inches or smaller. What you will detect is slicker responsiveness and visuals from refresh rates over 60Hz, and that's something you can make more affordable by scaling down the resolution.

To play devil's advocate with my own advice, there is also a case to be made for going down the middle with a 1440p display. You'll ultimately end up paying more, but if you're looking for a more approachable way to embrace panel types like OLED, options like the KTC G27P6 are well worth a look. At the same time, you might also truly benefit from higher resolutions even if it comes at the expense of refresh rate and panel quality, and if that's the case, there will still be bargains out there for you.

