For under $500, you can forget Black Friday and buy my favorite mini LED TV of the year

I'm not exactly surprised to see Hisense's excellent 4k 144Hz gaming TV get the Black Friday treatment early, but I do think it'll save you waiting till November 29. If you've just picked up a PS5 Pro, or you're planning on winding down with some high-spec adventures as we approach the holidays, you'll want to sort out your living room setup ASAP. This sub-$500 screen will help you do just that, and it's safe to say I'll be jealous of anyone who grabs one.

At Amazon, you can now grab a 55-inch Hisense U7N for $497.99. The Black Friday TV deal slashes 37% off its MSRP to bring the speedy mini LED display to a new record low price, one that'll likely be showcased as a fantastic offer next week. If price trends are anything to go by, the display should either stay discounted throughout November or jump up briefly only to fall again during the official sale. Either way, this is one hell of a price for a 144Hz panel of this caliber.

In terms of current alternatives, there are plenty of the best gaming TV contenders out there with price cuts. For example, the 55-inch TCL QM7 is currently down to $347.99 from $547.99, but its refresh rate taps out at 120Hz. Simply put, you'll struggle to find a 144Hz display with similar specs for under $500 right now, so Hisense's panel is well worth checking out.

Hisense U7N 55-inch | $798.99 $497.99 at Amazon

Save $301 - Currently down to its lowest ever price, this mini LED screen offers up 4K 144Hz visuals for under $500. Most options at this price point will only hit 120Hz, and the bright QLED abilities of this screen give it a higher end feel than its discounted price would suggest. Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize brightness

✅ You want speedy visuals

✅ You've got a PS5 Pro or PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd be happy with 60Hz

❌ You'd rather invest more in an OLED Price check: Best Buy $499.99 | Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the Hisense U7N?

In my Hisense U7N review, I describe the screen as a a mid-range mini-LED TV champ. While I checked out the slightly larger 65-inch version, that title extends to the 55-inch model currently on offer. If I'm being honest, it's probably a more appropriate size for most player's living rooms, especially since sitting back far enough will help the display's 4K visuals appear even sharper.

That's not to say there's anything wrong with the U7N's UHD capabilities, far from it. My thoughts are actually linked to checking out the beastly LG OLED G4 just before Hisense's affordable model, as I could see a difference in upscaling clarity. It's not exactly a fair fight since that flagship panel boasts MLA tech that serves as a QD-OLED equivalent, but it does mean things aren't quite as sharp up close.

The thing is, you shouldn't really be that close to a big screen anyway, and going for a 55-inch display means you'll have more room to play with. So long as you're able to sit around 2.5 meters away from your display, you shouldn't really notice any distracting visuals when viewing upscaled content, meaning it'll look nice with your Nintendo Switch and other lower spec systems.

But hey, if you're shopping for a 144Hz display, chances are you're rocking some serious gaming tech. Naturally, the first system that springs to mind is the PS5 Pro, as the bright abilities of this QLED model are going to help the console's new-found clarity shine. However, unless developers bring higher frame rate support to select shooters, the fastest refresh rate will actually benefit PC gamers more, which could be a perfect excuse to put together a living room rig.

I've played Overwatch 2 on PC and PS5 using the Hisense U7N, and both sessions felt wonderfully slick. Regardless of what system you hook this TV up to, it'll serve as a futureproofed living room screen that's got the 4K mini LED chops to keep up with next-gen improvements. Even if you don't still have it by the same the PS6 rolls into town, for under $500, it boasts more than enough screen value.

Looking for more ways to save? Swing by Black Friday OLED TV deals and Black Friday 75-inch TV deals. Alternatively, take a peek at Black Friday monitor deals if you need a display for your desk.