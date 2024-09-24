For under $150, this 1440p Acer gaming monitor is an absolute steal - but it won't last long

If you’re on the hunt for a cheap gaming monitor, chances are you’re eyeing up 1080p displays. Normally I’d encourage opting for lower-resolution screens, but I just stumbled across a 1440p display for under $150 that puts full HD offers to shame. The catch? Well, you'll need to move fast, as the deal ends in less than 24 hours.

Thanks to Best Buy's Deal of the Day, Acer's 27-inch Nitro KG272U Pbmiipx is down to $149.99 from $349.99. That's a phenomenal $200 saving on what is a serious best gaming monitor contender for 1440p players, and it also brings the screen to a new record low. Looking back at previous offers, it only managed to fall to $199 at Amazon, and it'll currently set you back $269.99 at the rival retailer.

For the most part, 1440p 170Hz monitors of this calibre don't tend to drop under $200. That realm of pricing is dominated by 1080p models, so it's safe to say I'm excited about this QHD discount. If I didn't know any better,. I'd say this feels like an early Prime Day monitor deal, especially since July's event didn't manage to top Best Buy's current offer.

Acer Nitro KG272U Pbmiipx 27-inch | $349.99 $149.99 at Besy Buy

Save $200 - Now down to a new record low thanks to a Best Buy limited time offer, this is your chance to grab a 1440p 170Hz display for around the same price as 1080p alternatives. Buy it if:

✅ You want a faster 1440p panel

✅ You're aiming to spend under $150

✅ You want a decent size display Don't buy it if: ❌ You're aiming to play at 4K

❌ You'd rather spend less on 1080p Price check: Amazon $269.99 | Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the Acer Nitro KG272U Pbmiipx?

(Image credit: Acer)

As a rule of thumb, I always advise players to match their system specs with monitor resolutions. That way, you'll be sure to end up with a screen that provides the exact level of performance you need without feeling redundant. The Acer Nitro KG272U Pbmiipx serves as a fantastic example of a display that strikes a nice balance for mid-range PC gaming, and it will save many of you from making do with 1080p.

Of course, for some of you out there, a 1440p 170Hz display might not be completely ideal. Don't get me wrong, it's a bargain at its current price, but if you're aiming to play shooters and boost fps on a lower spec GPU, 1080p might be plenty. If that's the case, checking out alternative offers like Asus' TUF Gaming 24-inch model for $99 (was $159.99) at Amazon might be far more economical. Both its size and specs make more sense for affordable competitive gaming than Acer's screen, particularly if you've no interest in extra detail and fidelity.

Ultimately, I'd recommend Acer's 170Hz panel to budget PC players looking for faster visuals. That's not to say this screen won't serve as a PS5 monitor, and it'll also happily hook up to a gaming handheld using a Steam Deck dock. That said, its QHD resolution is a better fit for FPS players rocking something like an RTX 4070 rig, as you should be able to run many shooters at an appropriate frame rate using that setup.

It's worth noting that since the Acer Nitro KG272U Pbmiipx is sitting at $150, I'm focussing on the entry-level side of things. If you've got more cash to splash, there are plenty of alternative options that'll pack more of a punch. Personally, I'd be tempted to aim for something like the KTC G27P6, especially since it falls dramatically during seasonal sales.

Yes, you'll still be looking at paying around $400, but you'll end up with glorious OLED visuals and a faster 240Hz refresh rate. That advice is really only for those of you without budget constraints, as if you've got less than $200 to play with, Best Buy's limited time Acer deal is worth jumping on ASAP.

Looking for a wider selection of screens? Swing by the best 4K monitor for gaming and best monitor for Xbox Series X. Alternatively, take a peek at the best curved monitors for immersive displays.