My physical game collection is already ridiculous but these PS5 game savings have got me making space for more

As a physical game girlie, nothing beats the feeling of adding new PS5 games to the collection. This can be a pricey endeavor, however, especially as I tend to re-buy games that I already own digital copies of. Thanks to the January sales, a ton of last year's releases, and older, have received price drops making it easier than ever to give my PS5 game collection a significant boost.



Some of the biggest retailers have offloaded savings on select PS5 games, including some of last year's biggest releases. Games like Star Wars Outlaws are now just $39.99 at Best Buy, a saving of $30 off its MSRP of $69.99. That's not the only PS5 that's dropped this low as Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster has also been knocked down in price to just $39.99 at Best Buy, a saving of $10 off its MSRP of $49.99.

Some older titles are also part of these cheap PS5 game deals, with titles like Resident Evil 4 Remake as low as just $19.99 at Best Buy, as well as a ton of sports titles from College Football 25 to Madden NFL 2. While not every saving is as big as the other, already two titles from these select savings have sold out entirely. With that in mind, if there's any PS5 title that's caught your eye I recommend getting in there quickly before they follow suit.

Star Wars Outlaws | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Star Wars Outlaws say its first major discount during December last year. Once the holiday sales had come to an end, the Ubisoft game bounced between its lowest ever price of just $39.99 and full price. For the winter sales, the Star Wars game has returned again to its lowest ever price at Best Buy, and I recommend grabbing it before it returns to full price once more. Buy it if: ✅ You're a big Star Wars nerd

✅ You love new stories set in a Galaxy far, far away

✅ You love piloting Star Wars ships Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't a fan of Ubisoft games

❌ Stealth ain't your jam Price check: Walmart: $39.97 UK: £37.95 at Amazon

Resident Evil 4 Remake | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Resident Evil 4 has been steadily getting cheaper since its debut discount at the tail end of 2023. However, it wasn't until November 2024 that it first dropped down to its lowest ever price of just $19.99. After returning to its full price shortly afterward, Best Buy has again knocked the horror remake down to just $19.99 which is an absolute bargain Resi and horror fans alike shouldn't miss out on. Buy it if: ✅ You loved the original

✅ You love over the shoulder shooters

✅ You can cope with a bit of horror Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't a fan of the Resi remakes

❌ You prefer the original Price check: Walmart: $19.97 UK: £22.97 at Amazon

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster only released at the end of last year, but saw its first discount shortly after taking the price down to the $40 mark during last year's holiday sales. Now that the holidays are officially over, Best Buy has knocked the Capcom remake down to its lowest ever price of just $29.99, a saving of $10 off its MSRP of $49.99. With such a recent release, I highly recommend grabbing this if you loved the original before the January sales come to an end.



Buy it if: ✅ You love beating up some zombies

✅ You were a big fan of the original

✅ You love references to other Capcom games Don't buy it if: ❌ You hate games with a timer

❌ You prefer more serious zombie games Price check: Walmart: $38.79 UK: £48.71 at Amazon

Assassins Creed Valhalla | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Like Resident Evil 4 Remake, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been out for a while and has seen its fair share of discounts. As part of Best Buy's select PS5 game deals, the AC game has been dropped down to its lowest ever price of $19.99, a saving of $20 off its MSRP of $39.99. Right now PS Plus Premium owners can pick this up digitally, but if you prefer physical games I recommend picking this up for low while you still can.



Buy it if: ✅ Vikings are your thing

✅ You love the AC series

✅ You can't get enough of side quests Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't a fan of repetitive gameplay

❌ You grew out of love of the AC series years ago Price check: Walmart: $21.95 UK: £16.99 at Argos

