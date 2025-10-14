The cosy kit list: How to get the greatest cozy gaming setup this winter

As the nights draw in and we all start to consider how soon is too soon to reach for the sweaters, big chunky blankets, and the thermostat dial, it's the perfect time to consider the kit you need to make the ultimate cozy gaming setup for the winter months.

These kinds of gaming setups absolutely dominate the likes of TikTok and Instagram, with programmable lighting rigs, minimalist wireless accessories, and added decor touches to really bring everything together.

So I've handpicked the accessories that I can't live without in these winter months to make my gaming experience at my desk and on the sofa comfortable, inviting, aesthetic, and - as a side benefit - reducing eye strain. You'll be able to out Insta the best of them.