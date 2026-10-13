Sony announces cheaper Midnight Black PS5 to launch alongside GTA 6, it's just a shame we won't be able to buy it

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The new digital console will be locked to Japanese region settings

Midnight Black PS5 standing up and laying down with a matching DualSense and disc drive on a blue background
(Image credit: Future)

Sony has announced a new PS5 colorway today, but the Midnight Black digital edition will only be available in Japan. Launching alongside GTA 6 on November 19, the all-black design will be locked to use within the region, "it can only be used with a PlayStation account that has the system language set to 'Japanese' and the 'Country/Region' set to 'Japan'" explains the Sony Japan blog post unveiling the new console.

The console drops for the 55,000 yen (about $350) that other Japan-only consoles of its ilk share (the brand started releasing cheaper region-locked devices across the country to try and secure some market share from Nintendo last year). Excuse me while I wipe the tears off the $599.99 / £519.99 price tags on my own screen.

Build your own Midnight Black PS5 instead

PS5 Midnight Black console covers

(Image credit: Sony)

If you've already got a PS5 Slim, you're in luck. Sony sells its Midnight Black console covers separately, netting you the new design for just a little over $50. These panels just snap on your existing device for the same effect.

PS5 Midnight Black covers | $54 at PS Direct

Is there any way to get the Midnight Black PS5 over to our own shores? It's a lot of work. You'd need to match your region, store account, language, and funds to the system's Japanese requirements, and you'd need a Japan-issued credit or debit card to buy anything 18+. In addition, the original Japan-only PS5's support site states that any data you attempt to move over from an account linked to other regions won't be transferred during the setup process.

Sony Japan is launching pre-orders for its new Midnight Black PS5 on October 20, alongside a disc drive featuring the same design. Of course, Sony is quick to point out it won't be releasing physical games from 2028 onward. The system is also paired with a Midnight Black DualSense, which looks like the same model we've seen on global shelves for a few years now.

It's expected Sony will release something fresh for GTA 6's release in the west. After all, the brand has made a big song and dance about Rockstar's latest romp "playing best on PS5", and the developer's on board with the marketing claim as well. We've already had GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders dropping last month, so whether it be a bundle or some special edition plates, we'll have to wait a little longer to see Sony's console plans.

We're also bringing you all the latest PS5 bundle deals in the lead up to this year's Black Friday PS5 deals, but we're also rounding up the best PS5 accessories and the best PS5 controllers as well.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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