Razer just dropped a whole line of Fortnite gadgets - and it’s… a lot

It’s not going to blend in with a more… subtle aesthetic, but Razer’s new Fortnite collaboration actually looks pretty fun. The range sees the DeathAdder V3 Pro mouse, BlackWidow V4 X keyboard, Kraken V3 X headset, and Goliathus Extended Chroma plastered in bright blue and splattered with the game’s iconic yellow graffiti-style emblems.

Ok, the desk mat is a little much for me, and that mouse makes me a little dizzy. I’ll stick with my boring grown-up black versions, but I don’t think I’ll be hiding that headset from prying eyes. It’s the most relaxed of all the design options, with a rich, deep blue on each cup, fading yellow stripes running along the sides of the headband, and a clean llama outline where you’d usually find Sneki in the center of each oval. I’m not usually a fan of collabs - especially when they’re printed on expensive tech. Razer hasn’t chosen its top-of-the-range kit for this collection, but the mouse and keyboard still run at $169.99 / £149.99 and $169.99 / £139.99 respectively. This is all about the design, though - plus a few in-game bonus items.

(Image credit: Future)

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Fortnite Edition

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

This is my least favorite design of the bunch, though it is the only device with a wireless connection. The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro has been decked out with a more rugged blue paint job, steel-styled main clicks, and the yellow llama iconography splashed across the main body. It’s a lot for such a small device, but if you’re after a lightweight FPS-first gaming mouse packed with a 30K sensor and 90-hour battery life the pointer itself is pretty impressive.

In-Game Bonus: Cliffhanger Pickaxe

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Fortnite Edition | $169.99 / £149.99 at Razer

Razer BlackWidow V4 X Fortnite Edition

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The BlackWidow V4 X gaming keyboard is less busy than the mouse and darkens the blue slightly. It’s still decked out in Fortnite icons, from a Battle Bus stamp in the top right corner to the yellow splatter around the arrow keys. It’s a fun piece of kit, with just the right amount of branding to stay vibrant but without the crowded aesthetic of the mouse. The V4X is the cheaper version of the best Razer keyboard, the BlackWidow V4 Pro, with six dedicated macro keys, a sound-dampening design, and dedicated media controls.

In-Game Bonus: Demon Skull Pickaxe

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Razer BlackWidow V4 X Fortnite Edition | $169.99 / £139.99 at Razer

Razer Kraken V3 X Fortnite Edition

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I’m a big fan of this Razer Kraken V3 X Fortnite Edition gaming headset. The blue around the cups is far richer than it appears on other models, with a clean and simple approach that hints at its game tie-in through just a couple of branding elements. Of course, these are going to be enough to draw the eye of fans, but even those outside the Fortnite stratosphere will appreciate the extra pop of color. Again, this is a cheaper version of one of the best Razer headsets, the Razer Kraken V3 Pro, but it still weighs in at an excellent 285g and features Razer’s TriForce 40mm drivers with 7.1 surround sound. This is a USB connection, though, so it’s best placed as a PC headset.

In-Game Bonus: Raptor Glider

Razer Kraken V3 X Fortnite Edition | $99.99 / £79.99 at Razer

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Fortnite Edition

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

If you want to complete your collection you’ll need the Goliathus Extended Chroma mat. This is the cheapest item of the bunch but still comes fully tricked out with the same design as the rest. A Battle Bus stamp runs the full width of the mouse pad down from the power connector (for the RGB lighting around the edge) while the rest is that classic blue and yellow. That lighting is incredibly vibrant - more powerful than the Corsair MM700 mat I use day to day - though the actual footprint is skinnier than Corsair’s.

In-Game Bonus: Dauntless Dragon Glider

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Fortnite Edition | $99.99 / £79.99 at Razer

Razer’s Fortnite collection launches today and is available at Razer.

We’re also rounding up all the best Razer mouse models as well as the best Razer laptops on the market. Or, take a look at the best Logitech mouse options for a different brand.