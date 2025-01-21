Nintendo Switch 2 expected to launch by September according to publisher Nacon, which "already has compatible games and a full range of accessories" for the new console

Game publisher and accessories manufacturer Nacon expects the Nintendo Switch 2 to launch in the first half of the 2025-2026 fiscal year, meaning it should come sometime between April and September, 2025.

Video game analyst MauroNL shared an excerpt from Nacon's third quarter of 2024/25 sales press release, which states that "business levels in the first half of [fiscal year] 2025/26 will be supported by several positive factors," and one of these is "the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2 console, for which Nacon "already has compatible games and a full range of accessories."

The Switch 2 was officially announced last week after months of leaks and rumors, and there's a Nintendo Switch 2 Direct confirmed for April 2, so it makes sense that the console would launch shortly after. Pre-orders will likely go live first once a few games have been announced, such as Mario Kart 9 - the as of yet unofficial name for the game shown in the console's reveal trailer. Another analyst recently suggested that "June sounds a lot more realistic" for the console's launch, considering that the hands-on Nintendo Switch 2 Experience dates suggest it'll be skipping spring.

The Switch 2 is a good console for publishers to bet on, as one analyst predicts it will sell between 14 million and 20 million units in its first year on the market. Another doesn't believe the price will matter : "As long as the launch price isn't some egregious amount it'll sell."

NACON expects the Nintendo Switch 2 to launch in the first half of its 2025/2026 fiscal year, which runs from April - Sepember 2025.The publisher noted it "already has compatible games and a full range of accessories" on the way for the new Nintendo console. pic.twitter.com/LjDdo1NJQkJanuary 20, 2025

Nacon is a huge publisher that puts out a wide-range of games, so there's no telling what it could have up its sleeve for the Switch 2. It put out Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown last year, as well as the soulslike Steelrising in 2022, and it also does lots of simulator games. So, there are a lot of things it could be bringing to the Switch 2, and that's on top of accessories and peripherals for the upcoming console.

