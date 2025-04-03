Nintendo responds to questions of Switch 2 stick drift with assurances the new Joy-Con 2 controllers "have been really designed from the ground up from scratch"

In response to a question over whether the Nintendo Switch 2 improves the stick drift that plagued its predecessor, Ninty assures that the new Joy-Con 2 controllers really have been "designed from the ground up from scratch."

As part of a press conference following the Switch 2's big showcase, a selection of Nintendo developers have taken questions over the sparkly new console. Naturally, one of them was over whether Nintendo had remedied the OG Switch's stick drift issues with the Switch 2.

"As you may have witnessed and felt, the new Joy-Con 2 controllers for the Nintendo Switch 2 have been really designed from the ground up from scratch, and they have been designed to have bigger movement and smoother movement," Switch 2 hardware design lead Tetsuya Sasaki says.

That's not the firmest of replies and speaks more to a 'we'll have to wait and see', I suppose. You're always at risk of picking up a faulty controller and potential issues with things like stick drift are likely to emerge more clearly after people have had their Switch 2 for a while. Still, it sounds like Nintendo has taken the time to consider and improve upon the original Joy-Cons, so here's hoping the gang have knocked the issue on its head.

You'd hope so, anyway. The Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449.99 whereas a Joy-Con 2 pair itself costs $89.99. That's roughly within the range we expected but it's still a rather meaty investment. Maybe all the upcoming Switch 2 games will make the plunge all the more worth it.

