Nintendo is back with more Switch 2 confusion: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won't support cloud saves on Switch 2, nobody knows why, and even Nintendo's own store pages can't agree

The Switch 2 continues to be a deeply confusing console, with Nintendo's latest curveball being a small notation at the bottom of some Switch 2 games' product pages saying those games aren't compatible with the Switch Online's Cloud save feature.

For the uninitiated, the officially titled Save Data Cloud feature is a perk of the Switch Online subscription that lets you save game data to the cloud instead of exclusively to your console. It's a simple, convenient way to back up save data and facilitate cross-console continuity, but for whatever reason, it seems some Switch 2 games just aren't compatible with it.

As spotted by the watchful eyes at Resetera, if you head to the American or European product pages for the Switch 2 version of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it says at the very bottom: "Please note: this software does not support the Nintendo Switch Online paid membership's Save Data Cloud backup feature." As is Nintendo's way, there's no explanation.

Bafflingly, the disclaimer isn't present on the website for the Switch 2 edition of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but it is there on the pages for Mario Party Jamboree and Donkey Kong Bonanza.

Confused yet? Me too! But just wait; it gets even weirder. If you head to Nintendo's Japanese websites for those games, the disclaimer appears to be absent. It's possible, I guess, that it just got lost in translation somewhere, but I dunno, I looked pretty hard and couldn't find anything about cloud saves at all.

I've reached out to Nintendo for comment and didn't receive a reply in time for publication, but I'll update this article if I hear back.

While it feels like the Nintendo Switch 2 news is constantly evolving at this point, you can keep up with our list of upcoming Switch 2 games to see what titles are on their way to the new console.