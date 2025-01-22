Nintendo has been hiding how the Switch 2 Joy-Cons come apart in plain sight this whole time, and it's just as simple as I thought it would be

We finally got the first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this month but there's still some waiting to do until we get an in-depth look at what makes the Switch successor a well-warranted upgrade. Until that Nintendo Direct finally rolls around, it hasn't been totally quiet on the Switch 2 news front, as it has been discovered that Nintendo has been hiding how the new Joy-Con controllers disconnect from the handheld ever since the big reveal.

However, a video does show off the large button on the back of the new Joy-Cons on the official Nintendo Switch 2 website. Originally discovered and shared on r/NintendoSwitch2, the looping clip reveals that pressing this button down is what disengages either Joy-Con from the handheld. While we did get a glimpse of the new controllers in the original reveal, this button's functionality wasn't shown off in any detail and instead has been hiding on the official site for anyone who took the time to have a look for themselves.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

So far, all we actually know about the brand-new Joy-Con controllers is that they're bigger, and bigger is better. However, the Switch 2 rumor mill has long circulated that the new console relies on the use of a magnetic connection to keep the controllers connected. This rumor was initially sparked by Vandal, a Spanish website on which one reporter spoke to accessory and peripheral manufacturers for the new console.

It was then, during April last year, that we first heard that Ninty may be ditching the rail system. With that in mind, it's plausible that this new button is what allows players to disrupt the magnetic connection, so you can play in tabletop or docked mode with ease.

With no official word from Nintendo itself, we don't exactly know what hardware magic is involved to get this working. However, it looks to be a much-improved change from the system that came before. My original Switch was plagued with rail problems since the first day I got it, even after being sent to the official Nintendo Repair center on multiple occasions. So I more than welcome any changes, especially if it also makes switching between modes a less tedious process.

There isn't that much longer to wait until the upcoming Nintendo Direct on April 2 (hopefully with Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders to follow), where Nintendo will bear all there is to know about the Switch 2 - and their new Joy-Cons too.

