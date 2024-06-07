My favorite mini console for playing Atari games just got its first discount

The Atari 400 Mini (aka THE400 Mini) swiftly became my favorite way to play retro microcomputer games when it arrived in March. It’s anything but cheap, but the fact it looks exactly like the original system and can run all the classics using HDMI is arguably worth the investment. That said, you can now grab it for less thanks to a shiny new discount, and the deal is sure to appeal to enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Over at Amazon right now, the Atari 400 Mini is currently available for $107.99 thanks to a 10% discount. The best retro console contender will normally set you back $119.99, but its first discount means it’s now down to a record-low price. It normally takes a long time for collectible plug-and-play systems like this to receive any type of discount, with previous releases like the A500 Mini (which currently costs $89.99 at Amazon) taking much longer to drop in price.

Paying over $100 for a tiny retro console might feel a little silly. However, it's a small price to pay if you’re craving some classic action or have fond memories of the OG Atari 400. I like to think of myself as a classic console connoisseur, and even I don’t have the exact original microcomputer this miniature is based on (I have its older sibling, the Atari 600XL). In a way, having this tiny version to hand fills the gap in my collection, but it’s also just a simple way to enjoy a bunch of games from the early ‘80s you might have missed.

THE400 Mini | $119.99 $107.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - This marks the first time the mini console has dropped in price, establishing a new record low for future offers to beat. The Atari system has stayed pretty steady at $120 since its arrival back in March, so even a smaller discount like this is more than welcome.

✅You collect mini consoles

✅You’re looking to play microcomputer games

✅You’ve got a collection of Atari ROMs Don't buy it if:

❌You want to keep things physical

Price check: Best Buy (out of stock) | Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the Atari 400 Mini?

When friends ask me about new retro consoles, the Atari 400 Mini normally crops up. Naturally, most players around my age are more likely to have memories of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, but I don’t think you have to have grown up within the microcomputer scene to benefit from buying a THE400 Mini console.

In a sense, this mini Atari actually has the power to provide an all-new experience to players young and old. If you’re the kind of person who thinks the PS2 is now ancient, the dinky device will serve as a pretty wild time capsule, complete with 25 built-in games and an authentic CX40 joystick. HDMI output at 720p means you’ll be able to use your gaming TV rather than hunting for an old CRT, and if you do find a box of your parent’s old cassettes in the attic, you’ll be able to run those too using a USB stick.

If you are the parent in question, then there’s no doubt in my mind that you’ll love the Atari 400 Mini. Even if you’ve not got hours to sink into arcade classics like Berzerk, Miner 2049ier, and Centipede, the level of detail included with the miniature’s design itself makes it a great display piece. I am slightly sad that the console doesn’t feature a real cartridge slot like the Atari 2600+, but extra features like 5600 game support, optional screen filters, and save state support arguably make up for that.

It’s worth noting that mini retro consoles have a habit of either jumping way up in price or vanishing off the face of the earth. You only have to look at the Sega Genesis Mini at Amazon to see inflation is an issue, not to mention the NES Mini has almost quadrupled in price. This isn’t exactly surprising considering these devices double up as collectibles, but if you want to avoid experiencing the same with the Atari 400 Mini, I’d consider picking one up sooner rather than later.

