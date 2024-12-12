Move over Santa - Woot still has black Friday-worthy Switch deals perfect for the holidays

The scent of mulled wine, mince pies, and cheap tinsel in the air is a lovely reminder that Christmas Day is right around the corner. But while the big day is vast approaching there's still plenty of time to pick up some extra gifts for the Nintendo fan in your life. Typically, Nintendo Switch games can be pretty pricey, especially where recent 2024 releases are concerned. But fortunately, the holiday season also means there's Nintendo Switch savings to be had.



Most of these lovely discounts were originally part of Black Friday. However, as the big sales specular ended, so did the savings on one of the best Nintendo Switch games and they quickly returned to their full MSRPs. Thankfully, the festive season has resurrected the lowest-ever prices of Black Friday past, with some Switch games as low as $24.99 at Woot, even including 2024 titles.



For the biggies like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, you aren't going to see anything lower than the $40 mark here. However, 28% off some of the most notable Mario releases for the handheld is still a great deal, considering Woot's Amazon is still listing both games for much more. Whether you want to catch up on any Switch games you've missed out on or want to get the biggest Nintendo fan you know the perfect gift, these deals will save you some well-earned cash - cash you can put towards even more Nintendo games of course.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom |$59.99 $49.99 at Woot

Save $10 - The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom first dropped to $51.99 shortly after release and hovered around the $53 - $58 price range just before Black Friday. The latest game in the series finally dipped below the $50 mark once the big sales event began with a whole $10 off its 59.99 MSRP but returned to full price after. Now, Echoes of Wisdom has returned to its $49.99 Black Friday price tag in what appears to be a Christmas miracle - so I recommend picking this up for the Zelda fan in your life while you still can. Buy it if: ✅ You finally want to play as Princess Zelda

✅ You prefer old-school Zelda games Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like classic top-down Zelda

❌ You prefer combat to puzzle solving Price check: Walmart: $57.84 | Best Buy: $59.99



UK: £39.99 at Amazon

Mario & Luigi: Brothership | $59.99 $49.99 at WootSave $10 - Just like Zelda, the brand-new Mario & Luigi RPG received its very first discount at Woot during Black Friday. During the big sales event, it hit its lowest-ever price but returned to its MSRP once November was over and done with. Now, thanks to Woot, the RPG has returned to $49.99, so you can yet again save $10 in time for the holidays.



Buy it if: ✅ You have the time to invest in a new RPG

✅ You love the Mario & Luigi RPG series

✅ You love turn-based combat

Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer platforming Mario games Price check: Amazon: $55.75 | Best Buy: $59.99 UK: £39.99 at Amazon

Super Mario Bros Wonder |$59.99 $42.99 at Woot

Save $17 - Super Mario Wonder is full of the unexpected, but what's even more of a surprise is that the side-scrolling platformer has reached its lowest-ever price at Woo this December. Just before Black Friday commenced, Wonder dropped to around $50. However, this current saving of $17 makes the Switch game reach wonderous new heights, making it even more of an ideal festive pickup. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoy the New Super Mario Series

✅ You love classic side-scrolling Mario

✅ You're okay with a bit of the unexpected Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer open-world 3D Mario

❌ You prefer Mario's original power ups Price check: Walmart: $49.89 | Best Buy: $59.99



UK: £36.99 at Amazon

Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door | $59.99 $42.99 at Woot

Save $17 - Picking up the original Gamecube version of The Thousand-Year Door is extortionate, but thankfully, this Switch remake made the incredible RPG more affordable - and things just got better with Woot's 28% discount. With a saving of $17, this classic Mario RPG is an ideal gift for anyone who grew up with the original.



Buy it if: ✅ You loved the original

✅ You love the humor of Mario RPGs

✅ You love turn-based combat

Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like the Paper Mario games

❌ You prefer Mario platformers Price check: Amazon: $54.04 | Best Buy: $59.99 UK: £39.99 at Amazon

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition | $29.99 $24.99 at Woot

Save $5 - If you know someone with a lot of nostalgia in their heart for the NES, then this 17$ off saving the World Championship NES Edition would be the perfect stocking filler. Currently, it's still its full $29.99 MSRP at Amazon itself but Woot has knocked off $5. That may not seem like a lot, but grabbing a 2024 Switch game for just $24.99 is a deal not worth missing out on over the holidays.



Buy it if: ✅ You loved the NES

✅ You like the challenge of older games

✅ You love online challenges with leaderboards

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play full-length NES titles Price check: Amazon: $29.99 | Best Buy: $29.99 (Digital) UK: £33.79 at Amazon

