Mario & Luigi: Brothership sets sail with its first ever discount right before Black Friday

Fans of Mario RPGs have been eating good. In just over a year we've had the Super Mario RPG remake, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and most recently, Mario and Luigi: Brothership on the Nintendo Switch. These games have also been released right at the tail-end of the handheld's lifespan, proving that the over seven-year-old device still has some juice left in her. Yet even though the Switch's time in the sun is coming to an end, these new releases are still being popped out with those expected, though still disappointing, hefty price tags.



Mario & Luigi: Brothership has gone a different route and is now $49.99 at Woot, where it's dropped below its MSRP of $59.99 for the very first time. Despite releasing on November 7, the retailer has stuck a 17% discount on the brand-new RPG. Before now, the game sat securely at full price but this early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal has knocked $10 off for as long as stock lasts. It's worth noting, that you may not end up with the North American version of the game by grabbing it from Woot, but the Switch is region-free. The game has also dropped to $55.75 at Amazon if you're at all worried though.



Mario & Luigi: Brothership getting a discount so close to release isn't entirely unheard of. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom also saw its first major discount just over a week after it originally hit shelves. However, for a brand-new first-party Nintendo release that's only just over a week old, it's still a rarity which is what makes this deal extra special. If you love the Nintendo RPG series this early Black Friday deal is worth catching.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals

Mario & Luigi: Brothershio | $59.99 $49.99 at Woot

Save $10 - The brand-new Mario & Luigi RPG has just hit shelves, but it's already received its very first discount at Woot. At its lowest-ever price, you're saving $10 which isn't a lot. But it's almost unheard of for a Nintendo game to receive a discount so soon after launch which makes this an early Black Friday deal worth your attention. Buy it if: ✅ You love the Mario & Luigi RPG series

✅ You love turn-based combat Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer platforming Mario games

❌ You don't have the time to invest in an RPG Price check: Amazon: $55.75 | Best Buy: $59.99 UK: $39.99 at Amazon

Should you buy Mario & Luigi: Brothership?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Mario & Luigi RPG series originally came to an end with the Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey remake on the 3DS. While there hasn't been a shortage of Mario RPGs (especially recently) it wasn't until six years later that Brothership landed on the Switch.

Developers AlphaDream may no longer be at the helm but our Mario & Luigi: Brothership review shows that the vivid world-building and humor the RPG series is known for is still as prevalent as ever. In this newest installment, our favorite mustached duo is set with the task of connecting the islands of a land called Concordia together again.



Just like the rest of the series, there's plenty of energetic turn-based combat to enjoy in this adventure. This time around there are even more special 'Bros Attacks' to master, where the better you can hit those QTE triggers the more damage you'll inflict on your enemies. There are also Battle Plugs, brand-new items that can affect battle conditions to give you that extra helping hand.

If you're worried about adding to your physical Switch game library so close to the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, there have been some new developments on that front too. Nintendo President Furukawa shared on X (Twitter) that "Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch." We don't know for sure if that includes physical carts like the one part of this Mario & Luigi: Brothership deal. But it's still a good indication that your hard-earned cash won't be wasted.



Even if it's not compatible, there's still plenty of time between now and the run-up to the Switch successor to dive deep into this new installment of the charming Mario & Luigi RPG series this Black Friday.

If you've already sailed your way through Mario & Luigi: Brothership check out our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals hub for savings on games, controllers, and more. If you're more of a PlayStation fan, keeping an eye on our Black Friday PS5 deals is your best bet to get console bundles, physical games, and accessories for less in the run-up to the deal extravaganza this November.