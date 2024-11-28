The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2024: I've been reviewing these machines for years - these are my favorite offers

Black Friday gaming laptop deals will officially start as soon as the clock strikes midnight, but this isn't my first time at the rodeo. I know we've been seeing this year's offers for weeks now, with retailers like Best Buy, Newegg, Walmart, Amazon, Lenovo, and Dell all lining up their holiday offers well in advance. I've been scouting the very best discounts over the course of the month, but things are really heating up now.

I've been tracking Black Friday gaming laptop deals for years now, and 2024 has been good to us so far. I'm seeing far more widespread discounts on more expensive RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 machines than last year, with deeper discounts on the RTX 4070 roster as well. That means this year's sale favors the brave - even if cheaper RTX 4050 and RTX 4060 models are still looking strong.

I've prioritized the machines I've had hands-on experience with as I've been surfing those digital aisles this morning. Not only that, but my keen eye for value has had me price checking each of the offers featured to make sure they're at or near their lowest prices ever. That means the Black Friday gaming laptop deals you see below have all been thoroughly vetted with my personal experience of each machine, but also their year-round analysis of their prices.

Black Friday RTX 4050 gaming laptop deals

MSI Thin 15.6-inch RTX 4050 gaming laptop | $899.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - I usually don't recommend looking in the sub-$600 price range for a gaming laptop - you're usually sacrificing your 16GB RAM to get there. However, this MSI Thin is down to jjust $599.99 at Best Buy, with a full stick of memory under the hood. That's a record-low price on an excellent beginner rig. Specs: Intel i5-13420H | Nvidia RTX 4050 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 144Hz FHD display

Acer Nitro V RTX 4050 gaming laptop | $849.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - With an i7 processor and 16GB RAM, this Acer Nitro V is looking particularly strong at Amazon right now. The store's Black Friday gaming laptop deals have undercut a similar offer at Best Buy, instead sending you home with a more powerful processor. Specs: Intel i7-13620H | RTX 4050 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 144Hz FHD display

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch RTX 4050 gaming laptop | $999.99 $799.99 at Newegg

Save $200 - If you're after some of that MSI flavoring, check out this $200 discount on the Cyborg at Newegg. This is one of the brand's cheaper machines, but the build quality still feels more luxurious than most budget models - and that $799.99 sales price is particularly strong as well. Specs: Intel i7-13620H | RTX 4050 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 144Hz FHD display

Gigabyte G6 16-inch RTX 4050 gaming laptop | $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The Gigabyte G6 is well known for its discounts, and this RTX 4050 model has been creeping down the price scale for the last few weeks. We've now settled on a record-low $899.99 position - excellent if you want to boost your screen specs and grab more storage at the same time. Specs: Intel i7-13620H | RTX 4050 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz FHD+ display

Asus ROG Strix G16 16-inch RTX 4050 gaming laptop | $1,299.99 $949.99 at Newegg

Save $350 - This is one for those looking to prioritize their chassis rather than internal components. If you play lighter games but still want a nice machine to do it on, this RTX 4050 Asus ROG Strix G16 is well worth your time today. A $350 discount at Newegg takes us back down to a $949.99 record-low. Specs: Intel i7-13650HX | RTX 4050 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 165Hz FHD+ display

Asus ROG Flow Z13 13.4-inch RTX 4050 gaming tablet | $1,749.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - I know, I know. $1,600 is a lot to pay for an RTX 4050 gaming laptop - but this isn't any normal rig. The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is actually the best gaming tablet on the market right now, pairing a super portable touchscreen display with the full Windows experience. It's a different kind of machine, but if you're after something unique it's well worth a look. Specs: Intel i9-13900H | RTX 4050 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display



Black Friday RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals

Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Lenovo's LOQ range is a budget-minded selection of lower mid-range specs, but this RTX 4060 configuration is looking particularly strong right now. A $300 discount drops the $999.99 machine down to $6999.99 at Best Buy - that's about as good as we're seeing laptops of this caliber right now. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 144Hz FHD display

MSI Cyborg 14-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $350 - If you're after a more portable machine at a budget price point, the MSI Cyborg should be calling your name. This RTX 4060 version is packing a $350 discount in Best Buy's Black Friday gaming laptop deals - taking us to a brand new record-low price. I've only seen this model dipping to $799 in the past, and that was only once. Specs: Intel i7-13620H | RTX 4060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 144Hz FHD+ display



Acer Nitro 15.6-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This is an older model, but the Acer Nitro is looking particularly impressive in its RTX 4060 configuration right now. Best Buy has a record-low $799.99 sale price on this i7 version - excellent for anyone looking to upgrade their specs. Specs: Intel i7-13620H | RTX 4060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 144Hz FHD display

HP Omen 16.1-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,299.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

Save $350 - The HP Omen is a classic (it's actually the first gaming laptop I ever owned), and this mid-range version has seen a $350 price cut on Best Buy's shelves in the last few weeks. I've only ever seen this $949.99 sales price in this year's Black Friday gaming laptop deals. Specs: Intel i7-13620H | RTX 4060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz FHD display



Acer Predator Helios Neo 16-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - This is about as cheap as gaming laptops with an i9-14900HX processor get - you can save $500 on the RTX 4060 Acer Predator Helios Neo at Best Buy, kicking the mid-range configuration down to a record-low price. Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | RTX 4060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz FHD+ display

Asus ROG Strix G16 16-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - Amazon has a new record-low price on this RTX 4060 Asus ROG Strix G16, kicking its previous $1,200 sale rate down to just $1,099.99. That's excellent value for anyone after a high-end chassis. Specs: Intel i7-13650HX | RTX 4060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz FHD display



Alienware M18 R2 18-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

Save $400 - With $400 off the final price tag, this RTX 4060 Alienware M18 has joined in with that Black Friday spirit. This is a higher price than you'd usually find on a lower mid-range GPU, but it's stuffed inside a high-end brand's flagship 18-inch machine. That means you're boosting your power with all that extra chassis space (not to mention the 32GB RAM). Specs: Intel i7-14650HX | RTX 4060 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ display

Black Friday RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals

Asus TUF A15 15.6-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - I've seen this record-low price on the Asus TUF A15 a couple of times this year, but it's just returned to the shelves for Black Friday. That $400 discount is doing some heavy lifting on what was already my favorite budget gaming laptop - offering the lowest price I've seen on an RTX 4070 laptop yet. Specs: Intel i7-13620H | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display

MSI Sword 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,599.99 $1,149.99 after rebate at Newegg

Save $450 - You'll need to file a rebate form to get the full saving here, but once you do you're getting an RTX 4070 MSI Sword for just $1,149.99. That's an excellent deal for anyone after a more slimline chassis feel - beating the previous record-low by an extra $100. Specs: Intel i7-13700HX | RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD+ display

Dell G16 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,899.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $600 - That's a particularly rare low price for such a high-end configuration, with a stacked Dell G16 spec coming in at just $1,299.99. There's 32GB RAM hidden away in here - and I rarely see such power at this price point. Specs: Intel i9-13900HX | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - A top of the range processor? 32GB RAM? RTX 4070 GPU? This Lenovo Legion Pro is looking incredibly valuable at Best Buy right now. At $1,499.99, this configuration has never been cheaper, only buckling to $1,599.99 in October. Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | RTX 4070 | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ display

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 takes that classic machine and slims down its form factor into more of an ultra-book aesthetic. That's perfect for those who like to travel with their setup, especially if you're after a high-end OLED display. This RTX 4070 model is now down to $1,599.99 at Best Buy for a full $400 off. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H | RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display



Alienware M16 R2 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $2,099.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

Save $500 - The Alienware M16 R2 is the most comfortable gaming laptop I've tested this year, and it's down to a solid $1,599.99 rate at Dell this Black Friday. This is still an Alienware machine, so that lofty $2,099.99 MSRP carried some brand tax with it - still, a $500 discount leaves us in a pretty good spot this week. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H | RTX 4070 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display

Alienware M18 R2 18-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $2,399.99 $1,799.99 at Dell

Save $600 - This Alienware M18 just keeps getting cheaper - it's now $100 less than it was in earlier Black Friday gaming laptop deals. You're getting all the chassis space you need to help that RTX 4070 sing, with a top of the range processor and a QHD display to boot. Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ display

Black Friday RTX 4080 gaming laptop deals

Alienware M18 R2 18-inch RTX 4080 gaming laptop | $2,799.99 $2,199.99 at Dell

Save $600 - Joining the cheaper RTX 4080 gaming laptop deals on the shelves today is none other than the Alienware M18. This is a premium device, so that i9-14900HX processor and high-end GPU are looking excellent at a $2,199.99 sales price. Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | RTX 4080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ display



Asus ROG Strix 18 18-inch RTX 4080 gaming laptop | $2,599.99 $2,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - With $400 off the final price, this incredibly high-value Asus ROG Strix 18 configuration has just dropped to a record-low at Best Buy. That $2,199.99 rate is particularly impressive for a machine packing a 14th Gen i9 processor and 2TB of storage. Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | RTX 4080 | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 240Hz QHD display

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch RTX 4080 gaming laptop | $2,799.99 $2,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This is about as high-end as Asus goes, an RTX 4080 configuration of the OLED Zephyrus G16. It's also back down to a record-low price in Best Buy's Black Friday gaming laptop deals today - with a full $400 off that lofty $2,799.99 MSRP. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H | RTX 4080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ OLED display



Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 16-inch RTX 4080 gaming laptop | $3,269.99 $2,587 at Amazon

Save $682 - You can grab an RTX 4080 configuration of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 direct at Lenovo for $2,459.99, but that's with only 1TB of SSD storage. If you're after a full 2TB, I'd recommend heading to Amazon. This $2,587 sales price is less than Lenovo's at the time of writing - not bad for the best machine I've tested so far. Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | RTX 4080 | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 RTX 4080 gaming laptop | $3,499.99 $2,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $800 - A record-low price on one of the most impressive (but under-appreciated) gaming laptops on the market. The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 has never been cheaper in this RTX 4080 form factor, with today's $800 discount taking us to its lowest price yet. Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX | RTX 4080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD display

Razer Blade 16 16-inch RTX 4080 gaming laptop | $3,599.99 $2,999.99 at Amazon

Save $600 - This is a record-low price on a high-end configuration of my favorite 16-inch gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 16. That's a lot to consider if you've got the budget to invest in a luxury piece of kit. Its OLED display is the best I've tested yet and you're getting plenty of power for a price that's only ever appeared in the last few days. Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ OLED display

Black Friday RTX 4090 gaming laptop deals

Acer Predator Helios 18 18-inch RTX 4090 gaming laptop | $2,999.99 $2,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $600 - Acer's flagship Predator machine has just ticked back down to its lowest price yet in Black Friday gaming laptop deals at Best Buy. That means you're getting that high-end RTX 4090 configuration for a full $600 off, at a very respectable $2,399.99. Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | RTX 4090 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display

Alienware x16 R2 16-inch RTX 4090 gaming laptop | $3,599.99 $2,699.99 at Dell

Save $900 - The Alienware x16 R2 is down to just $2,699.99 at Dell right now - a fantastic price for a top of the range configuration of one of the brand's more premium models. This is a $900 discount that I've never seen on the x16 R2 before. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H | RTX 4090 | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 480Hz FHD+ display

Alienware M18 R2 18-inch RTX 4090 gaming laptop | $3,799.99 $2,899.99 at Dell

Save $900 - A cheaper Alienware M18 is featured further up this list, but if you're going all-out this RTX 4090 configuration is looking excellent right now. $2,899.99 isn't just a good price for an Alienware machine, it's an excellent rate for any RTX 4090 beast. Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | Nvidia RTX 4090 | 64GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ display

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch RTX 4090 gaming laptop | $3,399.99 $2,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is a seriously impressive machine, but you do drop power thanks to that slimline chassis. If you don't want to sacrifice performance for portability, this RTX 4090 configuration is packing some serious heat - and with $400 off the price tag we're back down to a record-low price. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H | RTX 4090 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ OLED display

MSI Raider 18 HX 18-inch RTX 4090 gaming laptop | $3,999.99 $3,599.99 at Newegg

Save $400 - This is still a lofty price point, but it's actually the cheapest this monster configuration of the MSI Raider 18 HX has been. With that 4K display, 64GB RAM, and RTX 4090 GPU the sky's the limit in the most powerful gaming laptop I've tested yet. Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | RTX 4090 | 64GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 120Hz 4K display