I'm tracking all the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals - these are the rigs I'd buy this week
I've had five years covering Black Friday gaming laptop deals, and these are my top picks for 2024 so far
Black Friday gaming laptop deals are already off to a flying start. Retailers like Best Buy, Newegg, and Dell all seem to have doubled down on their early sales in the last few days, leaving us with more discounts on the shelves than I've seen all year. Not only that, but we've got a healthy mix of this and last year's roster - and considering power jumps between the two are fairly small, that means excellent value all-round.
I scour the web for the biggest discounts on these rigs every week, so I've watched these prices for some time now. I know when a sale price can drop further and I know when it's a record-low that might not see its stock through the big day itself. That's why I'm taking you through all of the next week's Black Friday gaming laptop deals, highlighting the heaviest discounts on the best gaming laptops I've personally tested myself.
With rigs like the Razer Blade 16 seeing record-low prices at Amazon and massive RTX 4080 configurations dropping below $2,000 for the first time I've seen this year, things are already looking particularly strong. You'll find all my top picks from this week's early Black Friday gaming laptop deals below, and live updates throughout the sale further down the page.
My top picks
Acer Nitro V 15.6-inch RTX 4050 gaming laptop | $949.99 $699.99 at Best Buy
Save $250 - I often steer clear of these cheaper gaming laptop deals, but this Acer Nitro V configuration has one key difference. It's packing 16GB RAM where we often only see 8GB. That makes it an excellent choice for anyone after an entry-level RTX 4050 device, with the configuration returning to a record-low price.
Specs: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS | Nvidia RTX 4050 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 144Hz FHD display
Buy it if:
✅ This is your first gaming laptop
✅ You play lighter indie games
✅ You still want RTX 40-Series features
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're chasing the highest framerates possible
MSI Katana 15 15.6-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,499.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy
Save $400 - This RTX 4070 MSI Katana is looking particularly strong in Best Buy's early Black Friday gaming laptop deals. That GPU offers a whole load of power for just $1,099.99 - in fact, I've only ever seen machines like this $100 cheaper in the past and that came at the cost of the processor.
Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display
Buy it if:
✅ You want to spend as little on RTX 4070 as possible
✅ You prioritize performance over resolution
✅ You want a full sized keyboard
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prioritize a high quality display
Alienware M18 R2 18-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $2,399.99 $1,799.99 at Dell
Save $600 - This Alienware M18 is $100 cheaper than it was last week, and even that was a record-breaker. You're getting all the chassis space you need to help that RTX 4070 sing, with a top of the range processor and a QHD display to boot.
Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ display
Buy it if:
✅ You need the big-screen treatment
✅ You use a lot of ports
✅ You want to maximize performance
Don't buy it if:
❌ You can pay for a faster display
Acer Predator Helios 18 18-inch RTX 4080 gaming laptop | $2,499.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy
Save $500 - This is the first RTX 4080 gaming laptop I've seen breaking the $2,000 barrier this Black Friday. That was a feat only pulled off by the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 last year, and only for a few weeks. Best Buy already ahs the Acer Predator Helios down to this position, and we're still a couple of weeks away from official holiday sales.
Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display
Buy it if:
✅ You want high-end performance
✅ You keep your laptop on your desk
✅ You want to future-proof
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need to travel with your laptop
Alienware M18 R2 18-inch RTX 4090 gaming laptop | $3,799.99 $2,899.99 at Dell
Save $900 - A cheaper Alienware M18 is featured further up this list, but if you're going all-out this RTX 4090 configuration is looking excellent right now. $2,899.99 isn't just a good price for an Alienware machine, it's an excellent rate for any RTX 4090 beast.
Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | Nvidia RTX 4090 | 64GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ display
Buy it if:
✅ You're investing in a machine that will last
✅ You want to keep your laptop at home
✅ You play demanding games at high settings
Don't buy it if:
❌ Portability is a priority
Razer Blade 16 16-inch RTX 4080 gaming laptop | $3,599.99 $2,999.99 at Amazon
Save $600 - This is a record-low price on a high-end configuration of my favorite 16-inch gaming laptop. That's a lot to consider if you've got the budget to invest in a luxury piece of kit. Its OLED display is the best I've tested yet and you're getting plenty of power for a price that's only ever appeared in the last few days.
Specs: Intel i9-14900HX | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ OLED display
Buy it if:
✅ You prioritize display quality
✅ You still want a slimline machine
✅ You're going for a luxury feel
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want the best framerates out of the RTX 4080
I've been tracking Black Friday gaming laptop deals for just over five years now, buying two myself in the process. In that time, and for many years before it, I've also been hands on with all the latest and greatest gaming laptops on the market. With an appreciation for value taken from my time as a Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar, and an eye for a fantastic display, I've been tapping away at the newest releases to find the best models on the market.
Retailer Spotlight: Newegg
Newegg launched its early Black Friday sale a couple of weeks ago, slowly building its portfolio of deals across PCs, gaming laptops, and components. This store goes a lot harder on PCs than Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon - it's a site dedicated to the subject after all. That means you'll find a wider range of models on the shelves, with some after-market configurations up for grabs as well. While specialized, Newegg still regularly offers budget gaming laptops at a great rate, though watch out for the lesser known brands that haven't made their way through reviewers' hands yet.
I find Newegg to be particularly strong for RTX 4070 and RTX 4080 rigs at prices Best Buy and Amazon can't quite seem to reach. While the cheapest of these machines will likely come from brands like MSI (there's a massive range of Sword and Katana configurations available here that always seem to be on sale), Acer, Lenovo, and Asus regularly make an appearance as well.
Newegg doesn't only offer some of the lowest prices around, but it also likes to find ways to save you extra cash. The site likes to run its own vouchers, but they're sometimes hidden within the listing page itself. They can save you an extra 10 or 20% during major sales, just be sure to add them before checking out. In the past, Newegg has also run rebate offers which has significantly lowered gaming laptop prices. They seem to have dropped this technique in more recent months, though, I've seen far fewer in 2024 than I have in previous years.
Great for:
✅ Mid-range configurations
✅ Some budget options
✅ Extra coupon discounts
✅ Free games
Watch out for:
❌ Lesser known brands
❌ Older configurations
Top Tip: Check your RAM
If you're buying a budget gaming laptop this Black Friday, there's one spec you should be looking at above all else. Regardless of whether you're picking up an entry level RTX 4050 / RTX 4060 configuration, or dipping even cheaper down to the RTX 30-Series, make sure you're picking up 16GB of RAM.
Gone are the days where 8GB would see you through. Just a couple of years ago, most cheap gaming laptops shipped with this minimal amount of RAM and they ran just fine. Now you need 16GB to truly get the best value. Anything less will start to seriously struggle with future games, and even a considerable number of today's titles.
This is the first RTX 4080 gaming laptop I've seen under $2,000 this Black Friday
Last year's Lenovo Legion Pro discount still ringing in my ears, I've been looking for an RTX 4080 gaming laptop under $2,000 for weeks now. This morning, I found it. The Asus Predator Helios 18 is the first rig of its kind that I've seen breaching that threshold in this year's early Black Friday deals. I normally see machines like this sitting at $2,299 at their lowest, but Best Buy has the i9-14900HX configuration for just $1,999.99 right now. It's spent a good while at a $2,099 record-low, but my patience has finally paid off. This is the kind of discount I only ever expect to see on the big day itself, so it gets the early go-ahead from me.
Acer Predator Helios 18 (RTX 4080) |
$2,499.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy
Should you buy early Black Friday gaming laptop deals?
That week gap between now and Black Friday itself might feel like a long stretch, but time is going to fly. If you're wondering whether or not to dive into these early discounts, it's well worth considering your budget, how hard you want to fight for flash sales on the day itself, and the price history of the laptop you're looking at.
In general, those working with a smaller budget will be safer from extra discounts than those with thousands of dollars to spend. Cheaper gaming laptops rarely see additional price cuts on the big day - retailers want to focus their efforts on the high-ticket items for those headline-busting savings. If you're in the market for a budget RTX 4050 rig, you could only stand to miss out on an extra $20 or $30 if prices do drop next week. However, I'm expecting a handful of RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 models to see further savings of a few hundred dollars when the time comes.
Of course, the biggest offers are going to move fast and this is where things can get tricky on Black Friday itself. Retailers like Dell and Lenovo are well known for running their own, incredibly fast, flash sales on high-end configurations on the day. These deals have been so short they've run out while I've been writing them up in the past - so you certainly need to be in the right place at the right time. That said, once they're gone, they're gone. While you could save, say, $300 right now, a $500 discount might surprise you on the big day, only for it to be missed and return to full price for the rest of the year.
It's always important to check the price history of the laptop you're considering before jumping into early Black Friday gaming laptop deals. I check that all of the models featured on this page are at (or close to) record-low prices. If that's the case, and it's a fairly new discount, chances are we're not going to see much more off the final price when Friday does roll around. However, if a machine has been cheaper before, or has been at this price for some time, it's likely there are more savings waiting in the wings.
I've been scouring the web for 2024's early Black Friday gaming laptop deals for weeks now (yep, this sale starts earlier every year). With retailers switching their discounts in and out, models jumping all around the price scale, and new machines taking speedy flash sales already, things are already moving fast. I'll be taking you through the entire next week of discounts, while also running you through all the tips and tricks I've picked up along the last five years of Black Friday coverage.