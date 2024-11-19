I'm tracking all the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals - these are the rigs I'd buy this week

Refresh

Retailer Spotlight: Newegg Newegg launched its early Black Friday sale a couple of weeks ago, slowly building its portfolio of deals across PCs, gaming laptops, and components. This store goes a lot harder on PCs than Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon - it's a site dedicated to the subject after all. That means you'll find a wider range of models on the shelves, with some after-market configurations up for grabs as well. While specialized, Newegg still regularly offers budget gaming laptops at a great rate, though watch out for the lesser known brands that haven't made their way through reviewers' hands yet. I find Newegg to be particularly strong for RTX 4070 and RTX 4080 rigs at prices Best Buy and Amazon can't quite seem to reach. While the cheapest of these machines will likely come from brands like MSI (there's a massive range of Sword and Katana configurations available here that always seem to be on sale), Acer, Lenovo, and Asus regularly make an appearance as well. Newegg doesn't only offer some of the lowest prices around, but it also likes to find ways to save you extra cash. The site likes to run its own vouchers, but they're sometimes hidden within the listing page itself. They can save you an extra 10 or 20% during major sales, just be sure to add them before checking out. In the past, Newegg has also run rebate offers which has significantly lowered gaming laptop prices. They seem to have dropped this technique in more recent months, though, I've seen far fewer in 2024 than I have in previous years. Great for: ✅ Mid-range configurations

✅ Some budget options

✅ Extra coupon discounts

✅ Free games Watch out for: ❌ Lesser known brands

❌ Older configurations

Top Tip: Check your RAM If you're buying a budget gaming laptop this Black Friday, there's one spec you should be looking at above all else. Regardless of whether you're picking up an entry level RTX 4050 / RTX 4060 configuration, or dipping even cheaper down to the RTX 30-Series, make sure you're picking up 16GB of RAM. Gone are the days where 8GB would see you through. Just a couple of years ago, most cheap gaming laptops shipped with this minimal amount of RAM and they ran just fine. Now you need 16GB to truly get the best value. Anything less will start to seriously struggle with future games, and even a considerable number of today's titles.

This is the first RTX 4080 gaming laptop I've seen under $2,000 this Black Friday (Image credit: Future) Last year's Lenovo Legion Pro discount still ringing in my ears, I've been looking for an RTX 4080 gaming laptop under $2,000 for weeks now. This morning, I found it. The Asus Predator Helios 18 is the first rig of its kind that I've seen breaching that threshold in this year's early Black Friday deals. I normally see machines like this sitting at $2,299 at their lowest, but Best Buy has the i9-14900HX configuration for just $1,999.99 right now. It's spent a good while at a $2,099 record-low, but my patience has finally paid off. This is the kind of discount I only ever expect to see on the big day itself, so it gets the early go-ahead from me. Acer Predator Helios 18 (RTX 4080) | $2,499.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Should you buy early Black Friday gaming laptop deals? That week gap between now and Black Friday itself might feel like a long stretch, but time is going to fly. If you're wondering whether or not to dive into these early discounts, it's well worth considering your budget, how hard you want to fight for flash sales on the day itself, and the price history of the laptop you're looking at. In general, those working with a smaller budget will be safer from extra discounts than those with thousands of dollars to spend. Cheaper gaming laptops rarely see additional price cuts on the big day - retailers want to focus their efforts on the high-ticket items for those headline-busting savings. If you're in the market for a budget RTX 4050 rig, you could only stand to miss out on an extra $20 or $30 if prices do drop next week. However, I'm expecting a handful of RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 models to see further savings of a few hundred dollars when the time comes. Of course, the biggest offers are going to move fast and this is where things can get tricky on Black Friday itself. Retailers like Dell and Lenovo are well known for running their own, incredibly fast, flash sales on high-end configurations on the day. These deals have been so short they've run out while I've been writing them up in the past - so you certainly need to be in the right place at the right time. That said, once they're gone, they're gone. While you could save, say, $300 right now, a $500 discount might surprise you on the big day, only for it to be missed and return to full price for the rest of the year. It's always important to check the price history of the laptop you're considering before jumping into early Black Friday gaming laptop deals. I check that all of the models featured on this page are at (or close to) record-low prices. If that's the case, and it's a fairly new discount, chances are we're not going to see much more off the final price when Friday does roll around. However, if a machine has been cheaper before, or has been at this price for some time, it's likely there are more savings waiting in the wings.