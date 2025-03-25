I've scrolled Amazon's entire Big Spring Sale, these are the seven deals gamers need to know about today

Save on controllers, headsets, mice and more

CRKD Nitro Deck, Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE, Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed, and Glorious Series 2 Pro gaming accessories on an orange background with badge reading &#039;best deal&#039;
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here and the site has dropped prices on a massive range of PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch tech. I've scrolled the entire sale to bring you only the very best offers from this event, and after filling my screen with Chrome tabs I've settled on seven of the biggest offers live on the shelves right now.

When I say I've scrolled the entire sale, I mean it. I've spent the morning investigating every piece of gaming tech I can recommend after spending time working, living, and playing with it. That resulted in a lot of PC-crashing tabs, so I culled the list further by dropping anything that wasn't at a record-low price. Combine that search with current prices on offer from other retailers and compare the gadgets on offer with the rest of the market's value, and now my laptop can rest easy with just seven of the best deals for gamers in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Between super cheap Xbox controllers (the GameSir G7 SE is now down to just $35.99, was $44.99, for the first time) and some of the top headsets in the game, like the $30 discount on the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed, there's plenty for a range of platforms here. You'll find all my top picks below.

Today's best gaming deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

1. GameSir G7 SE wired Xbox / PC controller | $44.99 $35.99 at AmazonSave $9 -

1. GameSir G7 SE wired Xbox / PC controller | $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon
Save $9 - The GameSir G7 SE is already excellent value, but Amazon's Big Spring Sale has just dropped it to a new record-low price. The wired controller has only ever dipped to $39.99 in the past, and that was only during one sale in December.

Featured in: Best Xbox Series X controller

Buy it if:

You have the right space for a wired connection
You play on Xbox and PC
You don't want to fear thumbstick drift

Don't buy it if:

You need a wireless connection

Price check: Walmart: $44.99 | Best Buy: $44.99

View Deal
2. CRKD Nitro Deck+ | HDMI Adapter | $79.99 $58.99 at AmazonSave $21 -

2. CRKD Nitro Deck+ | HDMI Adapter | $79.99 $58.99 at Amazon
Save $21 - The Nitro Deck+ is one of our favorite Switch controllers, and it's just tumbled to a record-low price at Amazon. Sales have hit this $58.99 position before, but only once or twice - before February this was a $70 bundle even on sale. You're getting both the handheld grip here, and an HDMI converter for easy docking as well.

Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch controller

Buy it if:

You find Joy-Con too small
You split time between handheld and docked play
You still want rumble

Don't buy it if:

You're buying a Switch 2 on day one

Price check: Walmart: OOS | Best Buy: OOS

View Deal
3. Glorious Gaming Series 2 Pro wireless gaming mouse | $123.49 $82.20 at AmazonSave $41 -

3. Glorious Gaming Series 2 Pro wireless gaming mouse | $123.49 $82.20 at Amazon
Save $41 - The Glorious Series 2 Pro gaming mouse is a tough sell at its full $129.99 MSRP, but Amazon has the 55g pointer down to a record-low $82.20 in its Big Spring Sale. That's the only time I've ever seen the 8,000Hz wireless polling mouse drop its MSRP, and while it's difficult to recommend at full-price it looks like excellent value compared to other $159.99 flagships from Razer and Logitech right now.

Buy it if:

You play at a high competitive level
You prefer a subtle aesthetic
You prioritize speed over extra buttons

Don't buy it if:

You want more keybindings

Price check: Walmart: OOS | Best Buy: OOS

View Deal
4. 8BitDo Retro Mechanical keyboard | N30 gaming mouse | $111.98 $97.98 at AmazonSave $12 -

4. 8BitDo Retro Mechanical keyboard | N30 gaming mouse | $111.98 $97.98 at Amazon
Save $12 - I'm not going to pretend that wireless mouse is going to win you any championships, but the retro aesthetics and wireless connections of both items in this package make for excellent value. Whether you're after a cord-free setup at the lowest price or you're a retro collector, this is a must-see record-low.

Buy it if:

A wireless connection is a priority
You're a retro fan
You want a hot-swappable keyboard

Don't buy it if:

You're a competitive player

View Deal
5. Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed wireless gaming headset | $129.99 $98.99 at AmazonSave $30 -

5. Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed wireless gaming headset | $129.99 $98.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - The Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed has been under $100 for a couple of weeks now, but it's also been full-price as recently as February. This is already a well-priced headset, using the same drivers and microphone as the Pro model while dropping some build quality for a much lower MSRP.

Featured in: Best gaming headset

Buy it if:

You play on PC or PS5
You regularly use your microphone
You need a dedicated gaming device

Don't buy it if:

You need a particularly sturdy build

Price check: Walmart: $98.99 | Best Buy: $109.99

View Deal
6. Corsair Virtuoso Pro open back wired gaming headset | $199.99 $139.99 at AmazonSave $60 -

6. Corsair Virtuoso Pro open back wired gaming headset | $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon
Save $60 - I've seen the Corsair Virtuoso Pro drop to $139.99 only a few times before today's Amazon Big Spring Sale, it's far more likely to hit $149.99 when discounted. This open-back headset is just as frequently found at full-price, though, so today's record-low is working particularly hard.

Featured in: Best PC headset

Buy it if:

You're a streamer
You play in a quieter environment
You want super natural audio

Don't buy it if:

A wireless connection is a priority

Price check: Best Buy: $139.99 | Walmart: OOS

View Deal
7. Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE wireless gaming keyboard | $369.99 $289.99 at AmazonSave $80 -

7. Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE wireless gaming keyboard | $369.99 $289.99 at Amazon
Save $80 - The Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE is a fully modular keyboard, so it's not just the switches that are open to upgrading later on. You can swap out everything from the top case to the main chassis, even upgrading your switch plate and gaskets without breaking warranty. It's never hit this $289.99 sale price in the past before, only ever dipping to $320 in previous sales.

Featured in: Best hot-swappable keyboard

Buy it if:

✅ You want to upgrade over time
✅ You prioritize a high-end typing feel
✅ You still want plenty of controls

Don't buy it if:

You need a lightweight device

Price check: Best Buy: $369.99 | Walmart: OOS

View Deal

If you're after something more console-shaped, I'm also rounding up all the latest PS5 bundles and Nintendo Switch deals every week. Or, take a look at the top Xbox Series S bundles for a cheaper alternative.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

