I've scrolled Amazon's entire Big Spring Sale, these are the seven deals gamers need to know about today

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here and the site has dropped prices on a massive range of PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch tech. I've scrolled the entire sale to bring you only the very best offers from this event, and after filling my screen with Chrome tabs I've settled on seven of the biggest offers live on the shelves right now.

When I say I've scrolled the entire sale, I mean it. I've spent the morning investigating every piece of gaming tech I can recommend after spending time working, living, and playing with it. That resulted in a lot of PC-crashing tabs, so I culled the list further by dropping anything that wasn't at a record-low price. Combine that search with current prices on offer from other retailers and compare the gadgets on offer with the rest of the market's value, and now my laptop can rest easy with just seven of the best deals for gamers in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Between super cheap Xbox controllers (the GameSir G7 SE is now down to just $35.99, was $44.99, for the first time) and some of the top headsets in the game, like the $30 discount on the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed, there's plenty for a range of platforms here. You'll find all my top picks below.

Today's best gaming deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

1. GameSir G7 SE wired Xbox / PC controller | $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Save $9 - The GameSir G7 SE is already excellent value, but Amazon's Big Spring Sale has just dropped it to a new record-low price. The wired controller has only ever dipped to $39.99 in the past, and that was only during one sale in December. Featured in: Best Xbox Series X controller Buy it if: ✅ You have the right space for a wired connection

✅ You play on Xbox and PC

✅ You don't want to fear thumbstick drift Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a wireless connection Price check: Walmart: $44.99 | Best Buy: $44.99

2. CRKD Nitro Deck+ | HDMI Adapter | $79.99 $58.99 at Amazon

Save $21 - The Nitro Deck+ is one of our favorite Switch controllers, and it's just tumbled to a record-low price at Amazon. Sales have hit this $58.99 position before, but only once or twice - before February this was a $70 bundle even on sale. You're getting both the handheld grip here, and an HDMI converter for easy docking as well. Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch controller Buy it if: ✅ You find Joy-Con too small

✅ You split time between handheld and docked play

✅ You still want rumble Don't buy it if: ❌ You're buying a Switch 2 on day one Price check: Walmart: OOS | Best Buy: OOS



3. Glorious Gaming Series 2 Pro wireless gaming mouse | $123.49 $82.20 at Amazon

Save $41 - The Glorious Series 2 Pro gaming mouse is a tough sell at its full $129.99 MSRP, but Amazon has the 55g pointer down to a record-low $82.20 in its Big Spring Sale. That's the only time I've ever seen the 8,000Hz wireless polling mouse drop its MSRP, and while it's difficult to recommend at full-price it looks like excellent value compared to other $159.99 flagships from Razer and Logitech right now. Buy it if: ✅ You play at a high competitive level

✅ You prefer a subtle aesthetic

✅ You prioritize speed over extra buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more keybindings Price check: Walmart: OOS | Best Buy: OOS



4. 8BitDo Retro Mechanical keyboard | N30 gaming mouse | $111.98 $97.98 at Amazon

Save $12 - I'm not going to pretend that wireless mouse is going to win you any championships, but the retro aesthetics and wireless connections of both items in this package make for excellent value. Whether you're after a cord-free setup at the lowest price or you're a retro collector, this is a must-see record-low. Buy it if: ✅ A wireless connection is a priority

✅ You're a retro fan

✅ You want a hot-swappable keyboard Don't buy it if: ❌ You're a competitive player

5. Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed wireless gaming headset | $129.99 $98.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed has been under $100 for a couple of weeks now, but it's also been full-price as recently as February. This is already a well-priced headset, using the same drivers and microphone as the Pro model while dropping some build quality for a much lower MSRP. Featured in: Best gaming headset Buy it if: ✅ You play on PC or PS5

✅ You regularly use your microphone

✅ You need a dedicated gaming device Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a particularly sturdy build Price check: Walmart: $98.99 | Best Buy: $109.99



6. Corsair Virtuoso Pro open back wired gaming headset | $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - I've seen the Corsair Virtuoso Pro drop to $139.99 only a few times before today's Amazon Big Spring Sale, it's far more likely to hit $149.99 when discounted. This open-back headset is just as frequently found at full-price, though, so today's record-low is working particularly hard. Featured in: Best PC headset Buy it if: ✅ You're a streamer

✅ You play in a quieter environment

✅ You want super natural audio Don't buy it if: ❌ A wireless connection is a priority Price check: Best Buy: $139.99 | Walmart: OOS



7. Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE wireless gaming keyboard | $369.99 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - The Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE is a fully modular keyboard, so it's not just the switches that are open to upgrading later on. You can swap out everything from the top case to the main chassis, even upgrading your switch plate and gaskets without breaking warranty. It's never hit this $289.99 sale price in the past before, only ever dipping to $320 in previous sales. Featured in: Best hot-swappable keyboard Buy it if: ✅ You want to upgrade over time

✅ You prioritize a high-end typing feel

✅ You still want plenty of controls Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a lightweight device Price check: Best Buy: $369.99 | Walmart: OOS

