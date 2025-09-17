I'm willing to buy Final Fantasy 7 Remake again on Switch 2, if only for that free MTG booster pack

Quick Pre-Orer (Image credit: Square Enix) US: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade | $39.99 at Best Buy UK: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade | £37.85 at Hit

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is making its way to the Nintendo Switch 2 on January 22, 2026, and pre-orders for the RPG are now up for grabs.

Announced during the latest Nintendo Direct, this version of the 2020 game features the Episode INTERmission DLC starring everyone's favorite materia-hunter, Yuffie, and includes extra in-game features, including photomode.

What's really piqued my interest, as someone who's already put over 100 hours into the PS5 version of the game, is that by pre-ordering Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Day One Edition in the US for the Switch 2, you have a chance to get a Magic: The Gathering Final Fantasy booster pack included in the box. I already own the game, but the TCG collector nerd in me is willing to buy it again for that reason alone.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade doesn't launch on the Switch 2 until January 22 next year. However, pre-ordering it now in the US for $39.99 at retailers like Best Buy will get you extra in-game content, including extra summons like Chocobo Chick and Cactuar, and an MTG Final Fantasy Play Booster with 14 cards in a pack (while stock lasts). UK: £37.95 at Hit

Unfortunately, this seems to be only available for those in the US for now, which is a bit of a shame. I mean, you can just go to your local card shop in the UK and buy an MTG Final Fantasy pack for far less than the $39.99 MSRP of this Switch 2 game, but it's not the same. I love the idea of opening the red Switch 2 box only to find a play booster with Cloud's lovely face on the packet inside.

Not to mention, as someone who's been collecting the Final Fantasy cards, they can be hard to find in stock these days. I've only found one comic shop in my entire city that had any available in the last couple of months.

Having the opportunity to grab a nice physical copy of FF7 Remake Intergrade with that gorgeous recreation of the classic US cover art would be incredible. However, having that lovely cardboard serotonin of opening an MTG booster pack at the same time would be even better.

Popping in a free MTG pack is a great idea, but annoyingly, this physical copy of the game includes a game key card. Unlike first-party Switch 2 games like Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World, the full game is not on the cart. Instead, you will still need to rely on using the internet to download the whopping 87.9GB required to run Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on the Switch 2.

That's a bit of a blow to physical game collectors, but it does make sense when you consider the Switch game cart size limit is only 64GB. At least it could be worse, and it could be a code in the box situation. There is at least a physical cart in the box, alongside that lovely MTG booster pack; it's just a 'key' to unlocking a digital download rather than the full game.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade lands on the Nintendo Switch 2 on January 22, 2026, and is available with the MTG Final Fantasy booster pack for $39.99 at Best Buy while stock lasts.

