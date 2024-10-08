I look for this Nintendo Switch gadget every Prime Day, now it's cheaper than ever

I don't think there's ever been a Nintendo Switch accessory that I've hunted down as much as the Genki Covert Dock. This is a seriously impressive piece of tech that combines the functions of a dock with the power of a portable charger into one travel-friendly adapter. It's a mainstay of my own personal Switch setup, but it only ever goes on sale during major sales events like Prime Day.

Thankfully, we find ourselves in one of those right now. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale has cut the price of the latest Covert Dock 2 to just $47.99 (was $59.99). That's a 20% saving translating to $12 off and a return to a record-low price I haven't seen since Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals last hit back in July. That's cheaper than Nintendo's own bulky dock, and even cheaper than some charging adapters by themselves. This is already one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market, and now it's got one of the lowest prices going for a dock.

You get everything you need straight in the box (barring the HDMI cable to actually connect to a TV), with a USB-C cable and a selection of different power outlet adapters. That's for the true traveler, but I find the Covert Dock just as handy when making the long trek from one room to another. This is an official Prime Day deal, so it's exclusive to Amazon's Prime members, and will run out on October 9.

Save $12 - The Genki Covert Dock 2 is back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon this morning, kicking that $59.99 MSRP down to just $47.99. That's the cheapest I've seen this second generation dock go - the last time it was this price was last Prime Day.

✅ You also need a separate charger

✅ You want to use a wired controller Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want to bulk out your bag



Should you buy the Genki Covert Dock?

I find myself recommending the Genki Covert Dock nearly every year - and the latest iteration doubles down on what made the original so compelling. You've now got full 45W power output for a nice speedy charge, and support for 4K displays as well. That's not going to bother the Nintendo Switch's 1080p display too much, but will be handy if you want to cast other devices to a gaming TV.

Those who regularly take their Nintendo Switch on the road with them will find the best value here - especially if you regularly find yourself staying in hotel rooms. Simply connect the HDMI to the dock, the USB-C to your console, and you've got big-screen Switch play wherever you are. I mostly use mine for moving between the living room TV to another room without having to unpick all those cables around the main dock itself. However, it's got me out of many a Mario Kart 8 jam at friends' places as well.

There's also the question of the Genki Covert Dock Mini. This is a smaller option which won't bulk out your carry bag so much (and is currently on sale for $39.99 at Amazon). You drop the USB-A functionality on this model, though, and charging is limited to 20W. For the sake of $8 I'd recommend most players go for the full Covert Dock, though if you're particularly concerned about packing space the Mini is still a solid option.

If you're looking to kit out even more, we're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch controllers and the best Nintendo Switch headsets. Or, for more of this week's discounts, check out the full roster of Prime Day gaming deals on the shelves right now.