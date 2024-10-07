I just scrolled through Best Buy's entire Prime Day sale - these are the seven gaming deals I'd buy

Amazon's own Prime Day sale kicks off at midnight, but that's not stopping Best Buy from offering up some of the year's biggest discounts. From keyboards to mice, PS5 games to handheld PCs, there's something for everyone in Best Buy's competing sale. While you'll have to be a Plus member to secure access to absolutely all of this week's discounts, there's still plenty on the shelves for us everyday folk as well.

I've been trawling through those digital aisles to find the deals I'd actually take Best Buy up on this week. These aren't just offers that beat Amazon's own Prime Day sales (though some definitely do), but also discounts that don't pop up every day. They're record-breaking (or sometimes the first ever) discounts on tech that I use every day or the games I can personally recommend.

You'll find my top seven picks just below, but be warned that these discounts might not last through the week. Amazon's own sale comes to an end on Wednesday October 9, so I'd recommend jumping in sooner rather than later if you're after some of the biggest anti- Prime Day gaming deals.

Today's best deals at Best Buy

1. Nintendo Switch OLED | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 12 months Nintendo Switch Online | $349.99 at Best Buy

Kicking off with a classic, we have the Nintendo Switch OLED. This Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is normally reserved for Black Friday, but it's already on the shelves ahead of October Prime Day. Not only that, but rather than the three month Switch Online subscription we got last year, you're getting 12 months instead. Buy it if: ✅ You mostly play in handheld mode

✅ You want multiplayer options from day one

✅ You want to play online Don't buy it if: ❌ You mostly play in docked mode Price check: Walmart: $349.99 | Amazon: OOS



2. PS5 Slim NBA 2K25 bundle | $499.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - If you're after something a bit beefier, I'd recommend checking out this $50 discount on the PS5 Slim. That's a return to a record-low price we haven't seen in a little while now, dropping the $500 console down to $449.99. Buy it if: ✅ You don't need to graphical boost of the Pro

✅ You want to play physical games

✅ You want to play Sony exclusives Don't buy it if: ❌ You can spend on the Pro Price check: Walmart: $449.99 | Amazon: $449.99



3. Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Need something to play on the console? I'd go ahead and recommend Sackboy: A Big Adventure. This is only the second time I've seen the platformer drop as low as $19.99 - this is a sales price we only ever get during major events. Buy it if: ✅ You like platforming

✅ You want a multiplayer game

✅ You liked Little Big Planet Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer 3D worlds Price check: Walmart: $31.95 | Amazon: $39.90



4. Octopath Traveler 2 (Nintendo Switch) | $39.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - I've just wrapped up my latest playthrough of the original Octopath Traveler, so I'm ready to dive into the sequel. This is a fantastic rate on the sequel - especially considering it's usually found for far more than that $39.99 listed price. This is a $60 game dropping to a record-low price I've only seen three times before. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original

✅ You like turn-based strategy

✅ You like high quality pixel graphics Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more of an action game Price check: Walmart: $42.99 | Amazon: $49.90



5. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) | $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Spider-Man 2 is coming up to its first birthday this year, but it's still clung onto its MSRP for most of its life. This is only the second or third time I've ever seen this $20 discount, so if you've been holding out for a saving now's your time to take the leap. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Marvel fan

✅ You enjoyed previous games

✅ You like open world exploration Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play Miles Morales' story first Price check: Amazon: $49.99 | Walmart: $69



6. Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed | $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This is a fantastic price cut, dropping the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed down to a record low $99.99 position. I was celebrating this headset last week when it dropped to $109.99, so seeing it at under $100 is a real turn of events. This has the drivers and microphone of the full V2 Pro model, and it just so happens to be the best mic I've tested on a gaming headset yet. Buy it if: ✅ You play on PC

✅ You regularly play online

✅ You prioritize audio quality Don't buy it if: ❌ Your headsets take a beating Price check: Amazon: $99.99 | Walmart: $129



7. Turtle Beach Atlas Air | $179.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you put comfort first, I'd recommend checking out this $20 discount on the Turtle Beach Atlas Air. This is the most comfortable headset I've tested yet - I regularly forgot I was even wearing it. Plus, this is the only discount I've ever seen on the relatively recent release. Buy it if: ✅ You play in a quieter environment

✅ A wireless connection is a priority

✅ You play for longer sessions Don't buy it if: ❌ You play in a busier environment Price check: Amazon: $159.99 | Walmart: $174.49



We're also keeping you topped up with all the best Prime Day PS5 deals and the latest Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. Or take a look at the biggest Prime Day PC deals on the market.