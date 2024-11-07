This white Xbox SteelSeries gaming headset is a cozy gamer's dream and now it just received its first-ever price cut

Finding a gaming headset that suits a cozy gaming setup can be a challenge. Currently, the market is overflowing with all-black peripherals, and sometimes RGB lighting is added to the mix. But as someone with a dedicated pink and white color scheme in their gaming room, that doesn't quite cut it. Don't get me wrong, the quality of your tech should always be a priority, but it's always a bit of a downer if the pair of cups that'll give me the best experience will stand out and look bizarre when surrounded by white gaming accessories that don't quite match.

Thankfully, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 wireless headset is now down to just $119.98 at Amazon. It's not a huge discount by any means, only coming in at just 8% off its MSRP. But, if you have a budget to stick to, any savings on the full $129.99 price are more than welcome. Especially if you're hesitant to spend more than the $100 mark on a pair of headphones.

This is the first time the White Xbox version of the headset has seen any deviation from its original price. The Black version has bounced back between full price and $105.00 since September. But up until early November, the alternative colorway hasn't wavered in the slightest. Those numbers could drop even further as more Black Friday gaming headset deals are inbound. However, even a small price cut is worth it to add one of the best gaming headsets to your gaming setup.

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless?

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 not only looks the part, but it sounds great too. Its neodymium magnetic drivers can give justice to the sounds of everything from the latest Stardew Valley update to sailing the seven seas in Sea of Thieves. Through my experience with the 5P version (which is the same but for PS5 owners), the peripheral had the right tone and bass to amp up any game I was itching to play.

The asymmetrical online horror Dead by Daylight sounded especially great coming through the comfy foam cushioned cups. If the sound doesn't quite cut it for you, like with any high-end headset, there are a ton of EQ options at your fingertips. SteelSeries has provided a free accompanying app that lets you toggle the audio as much as you'd like. If you can't be bothered tweaking every inch of the sound, you can select between officially developed audio presets for famous games, and there are even some created alongside notable streamers and content creators. Dead by Daylight is included in this long list and the nuance of the in-game killer's steps is boosted thanks to the fine-tuned EQ audio. This has been great for my ears, but it has made the game even more addictive.



The Arctis Nova 5 wireless also lets you switch between a Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz connection at a moment's notice. If you don't like having to make space on your phone for more applications, this may not be the headset for you. But from my own experience, having it at your disposal is what truly unlocks the magic of this peripheral.



When using headsets like the Logitech Astro A50 X, I always have to get up and move to my PC when I want to play around with the audio. With the Arctis Nova 5, I don't have to move at all, besides whipping out my phone to use the app. It also allows me to adjust my sidetone when I want. The mic included is already great in its own right, making me sound clear and creamy to my friends as I shout to the high heavens. But the mic is also retractable, so if you aren't one for voice chat, you never have to use it.



If you'd prefer to game on your PC, the Razer Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed could be more up your alley. It's priced similarly to the Arctis Nova 5, coming in at $129.99, but while it lacks a long list of audio presets, it makes up for it in other ways. The BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed provides up to 70 hours of playtime through our testing, in comparison to the Nova 5's 60 hours. It boasts the same Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz connections but has the added bonus of a wired option via a USB cable should you need it.



If you haven't got a budget to stick to, SteelSeries also has the Arctis Nova Pro wireless up its sleeve. This is the best headset we've ever had our hands on. It does see price cuts of its own, but even then it can still be on the pricier side with an MSRP of $349.99. The Pro is great whether you have a console or PC. If you have both it's even better, as its accompanying Base Station lets you switch between hardware. It also puts the battery of Razer and its own other SteelSeries offerings to shame. The Base Station has a port for charging the headset's battery, of which there are two. That means you don't even have to think about if 60-70 hours is enough, as you can always have a spare charging and ready to use.



If you don't need to have the very best, the White Arctis Nova 5 set retains the quality from the brand's lineup of headsets and will look the part in the cutest of cozy gaming setups.

